Nick Cannon Forgets One Of His 12 Children's Names When Quizzed By Howard Stern: 'I Knew You Didn't Know Them All!'

The Wild 'n Out creator first listed his kids with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins Moroccan and Monroe, during the impromptu family tree quiz.

He also named Rise Messiah, Golden Sagon, and daughter Powerful Queen shared with model Brittany Bell. He mentioned Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion shared with Abby De La Rosa as well as Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.

The Drumline star most recently welcomed baby #12 in December 2022, a daughter named Halo he shares with Alyssa Scott following the devastating loss of their baby boy, Zen, in 2021. Zen and Halo were both included in his list of names to Stern.