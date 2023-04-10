Your tip
Nick Cannon Forgets One Of His 12 Children's Names When Quizzed By Howard Stern: 'I Knew You Didn't Know Them All!'

nick cannon forgets daughter onyx quizzed howard stern baby names pp
Source: FS//AdMedia/Newscom/The Mega Agency
Apr. 10 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Nick Cannon appeared to draw a blank on one of his 12 children's names when quizzed by Howard Stern during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I'm gonna test you," the media personality said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, putting Cannon in the hot seat about his seemingly ever-growing brood.

nick cannon forgets daughter onyx quizzed howard stern baby names
Source: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Wild 'n Out creator first listed his kids with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins Moroccan and Monroe, during the impromptu family tree quiz.

He also named Rise Messiah, Golden Sagon, and daughter Powerful Queen shared with model Brittany Bell. He mentioned Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion shared with Abby De La Rosa as well as Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.

The Drumline star most recently welcomed baby #12 in December 2022, a daughter named Halo he shares with Alyssa Scott following the devastating loss of their baby boy, Zen, in 2021. Zen and Halo were both included in his list of names to Stern.

nick cannon forgets daughter onyx quizzed howard stern baby names
Source: Joe Russo / MEGA

Cannon forgot to mention Onyx Ice Cole shared with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole, pointed out Stern. "I knew you didn't know them all!" he declared.

The ex-America's Got Talent host laughed off the remark and quipped "you got me" before explaining that he was still getting through his list when Stern said he left a name out.

nick cannon forgets daughter onyx quizzed howard stern baby names
Source: MEGA

Cannon has long defended his blended family against critics and was seen celebrating Easter with all of his kids over the weekend, dressing up in a bunny suit for the special occasion.

RadarOnline.com previously learned that Carey was looking for primary custody of their twins because she felt it was best. A source at the time said, "The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway."

nick cannon forgets daughter onyx quizzed howard stern baby names
Source: MEGA

"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," added the source.

However, since then, she has scrapped her plan to take him back to court. Insiders said the Always Be My Baby songstress had a change of heart.

