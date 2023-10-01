'It's Pretty Pathetic': Mariah Carey Furious With Cher Over Rival Pop Star's Christmas Album: Report
Petty songbird Mariah Carey is viciously defending her Queen of Christmas title after Cher announced plans for a holiday album, a first for the legendary singer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carey, 54, has had a chokehold on Christmas tunes for years thanks to the massive success of her 1994 rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You. While Carey continued to cash-in on the song every December, she wasn't ready to share a slice of the pie with Cher, 77.
When the 77-year-old singer teased about her upcoming holiday album, fans rejoiced — and one jokester even tweeted about feeling relief over "getting a break from Mariah."
The news allegedly infuriated Carey and as a result, placed Cher squarely in her crosshairs. One insider called Carey's reaction to the friendly competition "pathetic."
"It's pretty pathetic because Cher hasn't said a word against her, but Mariah's been trashing Cher for daring to put out a Christmas album," the source told the National Enquirer.
The insider noted that it all came down to millions of dollars up for grabs. Carey has earned over $70 million since the release of her 1994 hit song — and decades later she's still pulling in an estimated $1.2 million every year from the tune.
"Christmas is Mariah's cash cow and, like a spoiled child, she doesn't want to share," explained the source.
"She truly seems to think she owns the holiday," the insider added on Mariah, who apparently had a longstanding pattern of feuding with fellow artists who wanted to spread their own holiday cheer.
The petulant pop star was said to be similarly incensed years ago when longtime rival Christina Aguilera dropped her hit holiday album, My Kind of Christmas, over two decades ago in October 2000.
"Anytime another artist, especially a female, releases a Christmas album, Mariah throws a hissy fit," the source claimed.
While Carey's alleged antics may work on some artists, the insider claimed Cher wasn't one of them.
"Someone like Christina will give it right back to her, but Cher's way past that," the source continued. "Cher has got to be laughing out loud."
The insider added that the Touch My Body singer's grievances were a "one-sided feud and Mariah is making herself miserable over it!"
Carey can take comfort in knowing the I Got You Babe singer's upcoming album likely wouldn't surpass her hit song's 415 million views and 4.5 million likes on YouTube anytime soon.