Cher's Daughter-in-Law Claims Singer Kicked Her Out of Home She Shared With Husband Elijah, Was Deprived of Storage Access and 'Not Allowed' to Grab Belongings
Cher's daughter-in-law accused the singer of kicking her out of the home she lived in with estranged husband Elijah Blue Allman and depriving her access to storage as well as her belongings in a declaration filed as part of the former couple's divorce.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell docs in which Marieangela King claimed she was booted from the home after Elijah started unspecified "medical care" in August 2022.
King said she was kept out of the home three months before Cher intervened yet again, allegedly taking drastic measures to get her son into rehab.
According to King, she and Elijah didn't separate until late 2021, and she could not pay her lawyers because his spousal support payments were sporadic. "I have only received $25,000 total, half of the support owed," she told the court.
"I had lost both my housing and healthcare and had to leave the country to stay with relatives for a while," King claimed in the filing. "In my husband's absence, I was asked to leave our family home by (Elijah's) mother."
Elijah is the youngest of Cher's two children, and the son of her second husband, Gregg Allman. Her eldest child, Chaz Bono, is shared with her first husband, Sonny Bono.
In her declaration to the court, King claimed, "I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets."
King alleged that she was also "unable to access" a storage unit shared with Elijah that contains "art, antiques, all our furniture from our second home that we had together in Beverly Hills and other assets accumulated during the marriage."
She said inside of the unit are "one-of-a-kind-pieces" and musical instruments that "need to be [evaluated] before we are able to set trial or come to a settlement."
Months after his medical care began, King went on to detail a time when they were trying to reconcile. "On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," King told the court. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother."
She claimed Cher had her son kidnapped, hiring the men to go to the Chateau Marmont Hotel and take him.
King filed the declaration four days after the alleged incident. "I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," she claimed while adding he was in "lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me."
Elijah is now back in rehab after a tumultuous six months at the Chateau Marmont, Daily Mail reported.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
In early September, Cher apparently hired a caretaker to keep an eye on her troubled son. "The caretaker would sit out in the entrance area of the hotel just waiting to see where and what Elijah was up to," an insider said.
It appears the divorce proceedings are still ongoing.