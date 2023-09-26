Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Cher
Exclusive Details

Cher's Daughter-in-Law Claims Singer Kicked Her Out of Home She Shared With Husband Elijah, Was Deprived of Storage Access and 'Not Allowed' to Grab Belongings

cher elijah imqueenyking igpp
Source: MEGA; @iamqueenyking/instagram

Cher's daughter-in-law made shocking claims in a declaration filed amid her divorce.

By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cher's daughter-in-law accused the singer of kicking her out of the home she lived in with estranged husband Elijah Blue Allman and depriving her access to storage as well as her belongings in a declaration filed as part of the former couple's divorce.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell docs in which Marieangela King claimed she was booted from the home after Elijah started unspecified "medical care" in August 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
cher elijah
Source: MEGA

King alleged that Cher had kicked her out of the house where she was living after Elijah started unspecified "medical care" last August.

King said she was kept out of the home three months before Cher intervened yet again, allegedly taking drastic measures to get her son into rehab.

According to King, she and Elijah didn't separate until late 2021, and she could not pay her lawyers because his spousal support payments were sporadic. "I have only received $25,000 total, half of the support owed," she told the court.

"I had lost both my housing and healthcare and had to leave the country to stay with relatives for a while," King claimed in the filing. "In my husband's absence, I was asked to leave our family home by (Elijah's) mother."

Article continues below advertisement
cher elijah
Source: MEGA

She also claimed Cher hired four men to remove Elijah from their New York hotel in November 2022.

Elijah is the youngest of Cher's two children, and the son of her second husband, Gregg Allman. Her eldest child, Chaz Bono, is shared with her first husband, Sonny Bono.

In her declaration to the court, King claimed, "I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets."

King alleged that she was also "unable to access" a storage unit shared with Elijah that contains "art, antiques, all our furniture from our second home that we had together in Beverly Hills and other assets accumulated during the marriage."

MORE ON:
Cher
Article continues below advertisement
iamqueenykingn
Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

"I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence," she claimed in the docs.

She said inside of the unit are "one-of-a-kind-pieces" and musical instruments that "need to be [evaluated] before we are able to set trial or come to a settlement."

Months after his medical care began, King went on to detail a time when they were trying to reconcile. "On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," King told the court. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother."

She claimed Cher had her son kidnapped, hiring the men to go to the Chateau Marmont Hotel and take him.

Article continues below advertisement
iamqueenykingn
Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

King said she and Elijah separated in late 2021, and owes her a lot in spousal support.

King filed the declaration four days after the alleged incident. "I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," she claimed while adding he was in "lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me."

Elijah is now back in rehab after a tumultuous six months at the Chateau Marmont, Daily Mail reported.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

In early September, Cher apparently hired a caretaker to keep an eye on her troubled son. "The caretaker would sit out in the entrance area of the hotel just waiting to see where and what Elijah was up to," an insider said.

It appears the divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.