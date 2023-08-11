Cher 'Concerned' Over Chaz Bono's 30-Pound Weight Gain, Wants Son to Be 'Healthy'

The famed duo recently joined forces to executive produce the new horror film Little Bites, which started production in June. Chaz also has a role in the upcoming flick, similar to the double duty he had in Bury the Bride, which he executive produced and starred in.

Sources said the stress, as well as the craft service table, have made it easy for him to overeat.

His weight gain is also claimed to be impacting his romance with his girlfriend Shara Blue. "He isn't feeling good on any level and, of course, that comes out at home," said the source, according to the National Enquirer. "Shara is trying to be supportive."

When asked for comment, a rep for Cher told RadarOnline.com, "Ridiculous on all counts. Cher has a loving supportive relationship with her son Chaz."