Cher, 77, Postpones Wedding Plans With Young BF Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards As Her Family’s Concerns Grow Over Romance

Singer Cher called off her wedding plans with producer Alexander “AE” Edwards after loved ones warned the boy toy was a threat to her $380 million fortune — and may be using her to advance his own career, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“For a while, Cher followed this guy around like a lovesick puppy, but the blinders seem to be coming off,” said an insider. And another source said, “Cher’s starting to see Alexander in a different light.”