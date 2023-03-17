Cher, 76, Flashes Massive Diamond Ring Gifted By BF Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 36, Despite 'Disapproval' From Sons

Cher proudly showcased the diamond sparkler gifted to her by her much-younger boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, while out and about in Los Angeles.

RadarOnline.com has learned the If I Could Turn Back Time singer, 76, flaunted her bling on March 16, proving she is still going strong with Edwards, 36, despite alleged tension with her sons over their romance, according to sources close to Cher.