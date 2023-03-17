Cher, 76, Flashes Massive Diamond Ring Gifted By BF Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 36, Despite 'Disapproval' From Sons
Cher proudly showcased the diamond sparkler gifted to her by her much-younger boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, while out and about in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline.com has learned the If I Could Turn Back Time singer, 76, flaunted her bling on March 16, proving she is still going strong with Edwards, 36, despite alleged tension with her sons over their romance, according to sources close to Cher.
One pal from Cher's inner circle claimed the singer has clashed with Chaz and Elijah because they're worried about A.E.'s motives. "They think he's playing her to cash in on her power and influence in the music industry," an insider alleged.
The award-winning artist was clad in a green windbreaker and flared jeans paired with sunglasses, walking alongside an unidentified woman, who could be seen helping to adjust the mask on Cher's face on Thursday in photos obtained by Daily Mail.
Engagement rumors swirled in December when the music executive presented her with the dazzling pear-shaped diamond on Christmas Day.
"THERE R NO WORDS," she tweeted.
Cher and her main squeeze were first spotted holding hands in November and she later addressed naysayers who cast doubt about their blossoming romance.
"Haters are gonna hate ... Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," the Believe hitmaker fired back.
"Love doesn't know math," she doubled down, telling one of her social media followers, "He's kind, smart, hilarious ... and we kiss like teenagers."
Cher is twice divorced and shared son Chaz with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono. She was later wed to singer Gregg Allman, with whom she welcomed son Elijah. Gregg died in 2017.
As for Edwards, he was in a high-profile romance with Kanye West's ex Amber Rose, and they share son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.
Rose previously accused her ex of being a serial cheater, claiming he had affairs with at least 12 different people. Edwards later owned up to being unfaithful.
The singer said that her new flame gives her queen treatment and Cher assured fans who expressed their concerns by responding, "I'm in love, not blinded by it."