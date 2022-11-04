'Bite Marks All Over!' Cher's Former Flame Raved Over Their Steamy Hookups Before Her Rumored Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher's former flame couldn't stop raving over their red-hot hookups before she sent the rumor mill into overdrive by holding hands with Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that she previously rekindled her romance with a much-younger former stripper boyfriend, then 49-year-old Mark Connolly, just a few years back.
"Cher may be 70, but every time I see Mark after an encounter with her, he needs a day or two to recover!" a friend exclusively told us about the songstress, now 76, in 2017.
"Mark shows up beaten and bruised — and with bite marks all over his body!"
The Moonstruck icon first met Connolly back in the early 1990s — and the two allegedly got together again shortly after she launched her Classic Cher concert residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas.
As we previously reported, Cher was said to be 45 when her two-year fling kicked off with Connolly, a 24-year-old male dancer and former $200-a-week auto transmission repairman.
In a 1993 interview, Connolly revealed he would always remember the Believe singer.
"Cher's the best lover I ever had," he claimed at the time. "She gave me a night I'll never forget if I live to be 100!"
This week, the If I Could Turn Back Time hitmaker became the talk of the town again when she was photographed going hand-in-hand with much younger Edwards, 36, as they entered celebrity hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood. The music producer was also seen delicately kissing Cher's hand in a car.
After dinner, Edwards and Cher met up with rapper Tyga just days after T-Raww was spotted at her sprawling Malibu mansion.
A.E. used to date Rose, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son. They called it quits in 2021 after three years together, having weathered a public cheating scandal.
Rose blasted Edwards on her Instagram Stories, saying she was at her wits' end during their falling out.
"I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," she wrote. "All of 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."
Edwards later owned up to the infidelity and said she "just had enough, obviously."
As for Cher, she was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975. The music legend was later wed to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.
She shares son Chaz with Bono and son Elijah with Allman.