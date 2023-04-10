Your tip
Cher’s Friends ‘Horrified’ At Singer’s Antics With 36-Year-Old Boytoy: ‘Everything Is About Making AE Happy’

By:

Apr. 10 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sugar mama Cher has been allegedly spending money like crazy since plunging into a May-December romance with boytoy Alexander “AE” Edwards, triggering fears her kids will be left out in the cold, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 76-year-old music legend is worth an estimated $360 million, but insiders snitch she’s burning through cash since she started dating the 36-year-old music producer, who’s way younger than her children, Chaz Bono, 54, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46.

cher pp
“It’s a nightmare for Chaz and Elijah who, though they would never admit it, are counting on inheriting a mint one day,” said an insider.

“Cher has always been so careful about her money, but now she’s throwing it at this guy and funding this over-the-top lifestyle. She’s spoiling herself with fancy new jewelry and fancy cars, and treating those around her — AE included — to lavish gifts and whatever daily expenses he wants to put on her tab.

cher her bf alexander ae edwards
“Everyone’s horrified by her behavior,” said a source. “She’s partying every night with this guy and shopping every day, and it’s burning a hole in her bank account. Everything is about making AE happy and she won’t hear a word against him.”

Cher’s new spending habits are putting her kids’ inheritance payoff in jeopardy, said a source. “The way she’s going through it, there won’t be much left. She’s even talking about investing with AE and his friend Tyga in a massive new music venture.”

chaz bono
Chaz Bono

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cher and AE are planning a wedding this year which has caused drama with her sons.

“Cher is mad at them. She’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” said a source. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”

cher ae
An insider claimed Chaz and Elijah don’t approve of AE. “They think he’s playing her to cash in on her power and influence in the music industry,” a source said.

“Cher doesn’t believe her sons should be counting her cash,” added another source. “If that’s their primary focus, they can kiss the entire pile goodbye.”

