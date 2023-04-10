Cher’s Friends ‘Horrified’ At Singer’s Antics With 36-Year-Old Boytoy: ‘Everything Is About Making AE Happy’

Sugar mama Cher has been allegedly spending money like crazy since plunging into a May-December romance with boytoy Alexander “AE” Edwards, triggering fears her kids will be left out in the cold, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 76-year-old music legend is worth an estimated $360 million, but insiders snitch she’s burning through cash since she started dating the 36-year-old music producer, who’s way younger than her children, Chaz Bono, 54, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46.