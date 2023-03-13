Cher Hitting Up Doctors For Fresh Look Ahead Of Upcoming Wedding To 36-Year-Old Fiancé AE Edwards, Sources Claim
76-year-old Cher has become determined to look fresh and tight at her upcoming wedding to her 37-year-old fiancé Alexander “AE” Edwards, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed that legendary Cher her become fixated on making sure she doesn’t look like an old bride next to her boy toy.
“She’s been upping her trips to the surgeon’s office,” said a source who said the If I Could Turn Back Time singer may be 76 — but her skin is as smooth as a 30-year-olds!
Michigan-based plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who hasn’t treated Cher, said, “I suspect she’s recently undergone a number of cosmetic procedures.”
Young said the Oscar winner’s “perfect neckline and no jowls” suggest she may have had a facelift. He also noted, “Her cheeks have possibly been enhanced with injectable filler. I also believe she may have undergone a very minor upper eyelid life — along with a touch-up on her nose.”
Cher, who was first linked to the music exec last fall, has been sporting a stunning diamond ring since Christmas Day.
Sources said the ring was an engagement ring and the two plan to walk down the aisle this year.
“Cher’s hoping, she and Alex can be married before the summer,” revealed a source.
As we previously reported, Cher’s inner circle has grown extremely concerned over the relationship and the way the singer has been spending her $360 million fortune.
“Cher’s letting her boyfriend pull all the strings,” said a source. “it’s all about what A.E. and what he wants. She’s been sucked into his lifestyle of parties, late nights, and drinking, and she’s neglecting her friends — mainly because they’re horrified over her behavior.”
“Cher’s splurging on gifts for her man and when he sees something he likes or wants to purchase, Cher’s Amex comes out,” said the source.
“She likes dressing him up in the best clothes. She pays for dinner and limos too,” said the source. “But all this expense adds up and it’s burning a hole through her bank account.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher’s sons, Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, have been upset by the romance.