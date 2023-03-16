Cher Plotting Sin City Takeover With New Residency As Singer Preps For Wedding With Boytoy Fiancé Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Singer Cher has her sight set on returning to Las Vegas for another residency this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Everybody from Adele to Katy Perry is raking it in with Las Vegas residences. Sources revealed that Cher wants in on the action.
“Been Gone Too Long,” the 76-year-old recently tweeted, hinting that she could open in Sin City as early as August.
“A few years ago, she considered hanging up her hat,” said the insider, “but she’s still got so much energy that she wants to go back to work.”
The If I Could Turn Back Time singer is already working with her longtime dance coach Sumayah McRae and stays in excellent shape.
“Cher still surfs, rides a bike, and walks two to four miles a day,” revealed the source. “And she makes sure to exercise five times a week.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher’s 37-year-old boy toy Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards recently popped the question to the legendary entertainer.
A source revealed the two plan to walk down the aisle this year. “Cher’s hoping, she and Alex can be married before the summer,” revealed a source.
As we previously reported, the relationship has caused drama in Cher’s inner circle. We’re told her close friends and sons are worried about how quickly the two have moved.
Another insider said Cher’s friends have grown concerned over how much she spends on Alexander.
“Cher’s letting her boyfriend pull all the strings,” said a source. “it’s all about what A.E. and what he wants. She’s been sucked into his lifestyle of parties, late nights, and drinking, and she’s neglecting her friends — mainly because they’re horrified over her behavior.”
“Cher’s splurging on gifts for her man and when he sees something he likes or wants to purchase, Cher’s Amex comes out,” the insider added.
“She likes dressing him up in the best clothes. She pays for dinner and limos too,” the insider said. “But all this expense adds up and it’s burning a hole through her bank account.”
Cher’s sons, Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, have reportedly become upset by the situation and have distanced themselves from Alexander.