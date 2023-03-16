Cher Plotting Sin City Takeover With New Residency As Singer Preps For Wedding With Boytoy Fiancé Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Everybody from Adele to Katy Perry is raking it in with Las Vegas residences. Sources revealed that Cher wants in on the action.

Singer Cher has her sight set on returning to Las Vegas for another residency this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Been Gone Too Long,” the 76-year-old recently tweeted, hinting that she could open in Sin City as early as August.

“A few years ago, she considered hanging up her hat,” said the insider, “but she’s still got so much energy that she wants to go back to work.”

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer is already working with her longtime dance coach Sumayah McRae and stays in excellent shape.