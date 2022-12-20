Mariah Carey Shunned By Broadway Bigwigs Who Believe 'She Knows Nothing About Theater'
The show must go on! Mariah Carey became co-producer of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot because of her love for Marilyn Monroe — but even Marilyn couldn't have gotten the diva to attend opening night. The 52-year-old star's absence left theater bigwigs unimpressed, with sources claiming they don't believe Mariah belongs on Broadway, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"People were scratching their heads over Mariah being a Broadway producer. She knows nothing about theater and has never been very interested in Broadway," the insider dished.
The source added that many think the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer has ulterior motives for her new love of theater.
"Let's be honest, Mariah is only doing this to win a Tony Award. She has a Grammy and an Emmy, and only needs a Tony and an Oscar to make her an EGOT winner," the source said.
The Queen of Christmas has five Grammys under her belt, to be exact.
Even without an EGOT, Mariah makes loads of cash on royalties for her classic holiday tune. While the songbird might not be winning over the Broadway community, she's also not having much luck with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Mariah asked Cannon to "carve out" more of this time for their twins, adding that Moroccan and Monroe need to see their dad as much as possible despite him welcoming 11 children in total with one more on the way.
"Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids," an insider claimed, adding he's prepared to keep up with his busy schedule amid his growing family. However, he recently revealed that he's finding the task challenging.
"I'm just spread thin," he admitted.
Cannon welcomed baby #11 with Abby De La Rosa. They also share twins Zion and Zillion. He's also expecting baby #12 with Alyssa Scott after losing their infant son, Zen, from a brain tumor last year.
His list of baby mamas is endless; however, his Broadway-scorned ex-wife wants him to remember his firstborns.