Nick Cannon 'Wants to Get Back' With Ex-Wife Mariah Carey, Misfires In Wooing Songstress: Sources

By:

Jul. 15 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Nick Cannon still has a soft spot in his heart for ex-wife Mariah Carey and would jump at another chance to make their romance work, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from insiders.

"Everyone knows Nick wants to get back with Mariah, but she wants no part of him or his messy personal life," a pal of the It's a Wrap singer alleged.

Cannon and Carey have coparented their twins since the former couple's 2014 separation and 2016 divorce.

The exes tied the knot during a private ceremony in the Bahamas in 2008, going on to welcome their two kids in 2011.

"I never thought I would have babies with someone and then get divorced," Carey had said of her split from Cannon, with whom she shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, for an August/September 2016 cover story with Complex. "But life happens. And it was supposed to happen. It's fine. For them, I wish it hadn't happened that way."

In the years after their breakup, Cannon's side of the family expanded quite a bit. The Wild 'N Out host fathered twelve children shared with six women, including Carey.

Sources said that Cannon's attempts to woo Carey have misfired. "Who would want to be with a man who has all those kids with all those women?" one tipster asked of the singer currently dating Bryan Tanaka. "It doesn't matter that two of the children are hers. Not happening."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cannon and Carey for comment.

The Drumline star previously addressed rumors about their post-split dynamic and revealed her thoughts on his massive brood.

"She's like, 'As long as you don't bring none of that bulls--- to the Manor of Carey,'" Cannon told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee. "Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she's just checking on my spirit."

Insiders said in April that she ditched her plan to take Cannon back to court over custody of their twins after having a change of heart. A source previously told us, "The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway."

