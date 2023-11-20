Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny Fears She's Rushing Into Marriage With Channing Tatum: Report

Sources told the National Enquirer that Lenny, 59, fears his divorced daughter Zoë, 34 — whose mom is former Cosby Show kid Lisa Bonet — may make a mistake by marrying Channing, 43, because she allegedly couldn't "handle the pressure" of being married to little-known film star ex-husband Karl Glusman.

"Marrying one of the most famous actors in the world is going to increase that pressure times 1000," the tipster noted.

