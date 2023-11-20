Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny Fears She's Rushing Into Marriage With Channing Tatum: Report

zoe kravitz channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Lenny Kravitz reportedly has concerns over his daughter Zoë's relationship with Channing Tatum.

By:

Nov. 20 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum and Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz are reportedly ready to race to the alter following a two year romance, but insiders claimed the lovebirds still need to win over rockstar dad Lenny Kravitz, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The protective dad reportedly fears his daughter would crack under the pressure of being married to the A-list actor.

Article continues below advertisement
zoe kravits channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Channing and Zoë have been together since 2021.

Sources told the National Enquirer that Lenny, 59, fears his divorced daughter Zoë, 34 — whose mom is former Cosby Show kid Lisa Bonet — may make a mistake by marrying Channing, 43, because she allegedly couldn't "handle the pressure" of being married to little-known film star ex-husband Karl Glusman.

"Marrying one of the most famous actors in the world is going to increase that pressure times 1000," the tipster noted.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Sources alleged Lenny feared his daughter was making a 'mistake' jumping into another marriage.

The Batman beauty's 18-month union to Glusman, 35, stud hit the rocks in early 2021 — and several months later, she linked up with her current beau.

"Lenny likes Channing just fine — but he tells Zoë they should just continue shacking up rather than her jumping into another marriage," the insider claimed.

However, the pal dishes the High Fidelity star — who will become a stepmother to Channing's 10-year-old daughter, Everly, by his first wife Jenna Dewan — is reportedly telling her father she found the perfect man.

MORE ON:
Zoe Kravitz
Article continues below advertisement
zoe kravitz channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Lenny thought the couple should 'continue shacking up" and not rush to marriage.

"Zoë wants to really settle down and have children, and she figures after two years she knows what she has in Channing," the source continued.

"As far as being in the spotlight, she's learned how to deal," the insider added. "She knows her father wants the best for her, but she has to follow her heart — and that's to Channing."

While the couple was rumored to be engaged last month, Channing previously confessed he didn't think he would ever remarry.

Article continues below advertisement
zoe kravitz wasting time channing tatum wont remarry
Source: MEGA

Channing divorced ex-wife Jenna Dewan in 2018.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported back in March, the 21 Jump Street star admitted he was still scarred from his divorce.

"Relationships are hard for me. I end up trying too hard, you know," Channing said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.