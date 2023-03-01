Zoë Kravitz Fears She's 'Wasting Her Time' With Channing Tatum As He Doubts He'll Ever Remarry

The dancer and actor, 42, began dating the 34-year-old daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet in August 2021. While things have appeared to go swimmingly for the pair, Tatum revealed in a new interview she's still scarred from his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in 2018.

"Relationships are hard for me. I end up trying too hard, you know?" Channing admitted.