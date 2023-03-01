Zoë Kravitz Fears She's 'Wasting Her Time' With Channing Tatum As He Doubts He'll Ever Remarry
Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum may have lost some of his magic with gal pal Zoë Kravitz when he announced that he doubts he'll never marry again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The dancer and actor, 42, began dating the 34-year-old daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet in August 2021. While things have appeared to go swimmingly for the pair, Tatum revealed in a new interview she's still scarred from his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in 2018.
"Relationships are hard for me. I end up trying too hard, you know?" Channing admitted.
A source said those words weren't music to the ears of actress Kravitz, who saw her own marriage to actor Karl Glusman blow up in 2020 after just 18 months.
"Zoe hasn't talked marriage to Channing — she didn't want to add that kind of pressure into the relationship," spilled a pal.
"But until she learned what Channing said, she didn't realize the idea of getting married was pretty much off the table. It hurt her," the friend explained.
"Channing tried to explain he was just venting about Jenna, but Zoe wants children and to be part of a wonderful, loving marriage," the insider continued. "Now she's thinking, what am I doing here other than wasting my time?"
Channing and Dewan are still going through a nasty divorce, despite her getting engaged to Steve Kazee after being declared legally single in 2019.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the former pair are a step closer to finalizing their divorce, with Channing asking the judge to reschedule their March hearing for July to allow them additional time to negotiate.
Channing and Dewan have been at odds over how to split profits from the popular Magic Mike franchise. He stars in the films and argued he's been the driving force behind the lucrative brand, expanding it to an HBO reality show, a Magic Mike live show in London and Las Vegas, and a final movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
Dewan said she was involved behind the scenes in creating the Magic Mike brand, assisting in finding the choreographers for the show, and even moving overseas with their daughter so Channing could put together the live show.
They aren't only fighting over Magic Mike profits.
Channing and Dewan have been unable to agree on spousal support or division of property, too, despite their years-long battle.
As for his relationship with Kravitz, sources told RadarOnline.com, "what they have together is special and something to savor" but Channing doesn't believe they "need a marriage certificate to feel loved."