Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Zoe Kravitz
Exclusive

'What They Have Is Special': Channing Tatum Unbothered By Zoë Kravitz Not Wanting To Get Married Again

zoe kravitz channing tatum no wedding plans
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 8 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Zoë Kravitz has no plans to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Channing Tatum, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Big Little Lies star, 34, recently opened up about what she wants from her man — and it's not a ring, and sources say he's okay with it.

Article continues below advertisement

Calling Channing, who she's been dating for one and a half years, a "wonderful human," the actress told GQ she's not a fan of marriage after already taking one trip down the aisle.

zoe channing
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

When asked about her 2021 divorce from actor Karl Glusman two years after they wed overseas, Zoë mused that she had "romanticized" being married, but realized it wasn't for her.

"You meet someone who's amazing and wants to marry you, and there's nothing wrong with that," said the X-Men: First Class star told the magazine.

"You love them and that's what you do. It's a hard question to ask yourself: 'Maybe I don't want the thing that I'm supposed to want — marriage, children, any of it. I don't know if I want that at all," Zoë dished.

Article continues below advertisement
zoe
Source: Mega

That's all good with the dad of one. Channing is still going through a nasty divorce from his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan. "What they have together is special and something to savor," an insider revealed, adding they don't need a legal document to declare their love for one another.

"They don't need a marriage certificate to feel loved," the source stated.

Article continues below advertisement

While Channing has moved on in his love life — he and Jenna were declared legally single in 2019 — the Magic Mike actor is still fighting his ex in their never-ending divorce. The former lovers are still bickering over money and custody of their nine-year-old daughter, Everly, with sources saying the two can barely stand the sight of each other.

channing
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

“These days, Channing and Jenna only speak through lawyers or intermediaries,” an insider spilled. “It’s sad to see a couple that was once so in love have so much animosity.”

Even Zoë got dragged into their divorce battle.

While Channing and Jenna agreed to joint custody of Everly, The Resident actress wants additional time for her daughter to bond with Callum, her two-year-old son by her actor fiancé, Steve Kazee.

However, sources claim that Channing wants Everly to bond with his current girlfriend.

“They try to be civil, but you can cut the tension with a knife,” one pal claimed. “Neither wants to budge an inch. They’ve learned that when love turns sour, it leaves a bitter taste.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.