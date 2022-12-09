'What They Have Is Special': Channing Tatum Unbothered By Zoë Kravitz Not Wanting To Get Married Again
Zoë Kravitz has no plans to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Channing Tatum, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Big Little Lies star, 34, recently opened up about what she wants from her man — and it's not a ring, and sources say he's okay with it.
Calling Channing, who she's been dating for one and a half years, a "wonderful human," the actress told GQ she's not a fan of marriage after already taking one trip down the aisle.
When asked about her 2021 divorce from actor Karl Glusman two years after they wed overseas, Zoë mused that she had "romanticized" being married, but realized it wasn't for her.
"You meet someone who's amazing and wants to marry you, and there's nothing wrong with that," said the X-Men: First Class star told the magazine.
"You love them and that's what you do. It's a hard question to ask yourself: 'Maybe I don't want the thing that I'm supposed to want — marriage, children, any of it. I don't know if I want that at all," Zoë dished.
That's all good with the dad of one. Channing is still going through a nasty divorce from his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan. "What they have together is special and something to savor," an insider revealed, adding they don't need a legal document to declare their love for one another.
"They don't need a marriage certificate to feel loved," the source stated.
While Channing has moved on in his love life — he and Jenna were declared legally single in 2019 — the Magic Mike actor is still fighting his ex in their never-ending divorce. The former lovers are still bickering over money and custody of their nine-year-old daughter, Everly, with sources saying the two can barely stand the sight of each other.
“These days, Channing and Jenna only speak through lawyers or intermediaries,” an insider spilled. “It’s sad to see a couple that was once so in love have so much animosity.”
Even Zoë got dragged into their divorce battle.
While Channing and Jenna agreed to joint custody of Everly, The Resident actress wants additional time for her daughter to bond with Callum, her two-year-old son by her actor fiancé, Steve Kazee.
However, sources claim that Channing wants Everly to bond with his current girlfriend.
“They try to be civil, but you can cut the tension with a knife,” one pal claimed. “Neither wants to budge an inch. They’ve learned that when love turns sour, it leaves a bitter taste.”