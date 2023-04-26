Exes Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Reunite for an Affectionate Embrace During Co-parenting Duties
Actor Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan looked comfortable being in each other's company — even sharing a sweet embrace on co-parent duties, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The affectionate hug came after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Tatum's girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz, feared she was wasting her time in the relationship.
Four years after their divorce, Tatum and Dewan appeared to put differences aside when they were spotted with their daughter, Everly, 9, in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Dewan looked relaxed as she stood beside Tatum's truck with Everly nearby. Dewan showed off her rock-hard dancer abs in a fitted white crop top that was paired with cream joggers for a chic yet casual look.
Tatum, who first met his ex-wife on the set of the hit dance movie Step Up, dressed down in a plain white t-shirt, jeans, and green Adidas kicks. The ex-couple was locked in a tight embrace while they exchanged co-parent duties.
While Dewan is engaged to Broadway star beau Steve Kazee, Tatum and Kravitz weren't ready to exchange vows.
In a recent interview, the Magic Mike actor appeared apprehensive about the idea of being married again, even if it meant having rockstar Lenny Kravitz as a father-in-law.
"Relationships are hard for me. I end up trying too hard, you know?" Tatum confessed. An insider dished that Tatum's remarks caused doubt for Kravitz.
"Zoe hasn't talked marriage to Channing — she didn't want to add that kind of pressure into the relationship," the close pal shared. "But until she learned what Channing said, she didn't realize the idea of getting married was pretty much off the table. It hurt her."
Making matters worse was Tatum's explanation, which appeared to suggest he was still hung up on his failed marriage.
"Channing tried to explain he was just venting about Jenna, but Zoe wants children and to be part of a wonderful, loving marriage," the source continued. "Now she's thinking, what am I doing here other than wasting my time?"
Tatum wasn't alone in being burned by past relationships. Kravitz ended her marriage to fellow actor Karl Glusman in 2020, just a mere 18 months after they tied the knot.