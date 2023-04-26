Exes Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Reunite for an Affectionate Embrace During Co-parenting Duties

"Zoe hasn't talked marriage to Channing — she didn't want to add that kind of pressure into the relationship," the close pal shared. "But until she learned what Channing said, she didn't realize the idea of getting married was pretty much off the table. It hurt her."

Making matters worse was Tatum's explanation, which appeared to suggest he was still hung up on his failed marriage.

"Channing tried to explain he was just venting about Jenna, but Zoe wants children and to be part of a wonderful, loving marriage," the source continued. "Now she's thinking, what am I doing here other than wasting my time?"

Tatum wasn't alone in being burned by past relationships. Kravitz ended her marriage to fellow actor Karl Glusman in 2020, just a mere 18 months after they tied the knot.