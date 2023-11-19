Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted for the First Time Since Settling Abuse Lawsuit Burying His Head in His Hands
Hip-hop singer and music producer Diddy was seen for the first time since settling Cassie's rape lawsuit against him looking stressed out at his Star Island mansion in Miami, Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In pictures captured on Saturday, November 18, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was seen dressed casually in a black t-shirt and black jeans while sipping a beverage. The snaps showed him engaged in what seemed to be a serious conversation with his longtime chief of staff, who was dressed in a loose-fitting white outfit.
The images obtained by TMZ showed Diddy burying his face in his hands at one point, suggesting a severe level of distress.
Over the past 72 hours, Diddy has been accused of sexually abusing Cassie, otherwise known as Casandra Ventura, as well as forcing her to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers that he made her find online. He has gone on to vehemently deny the allegations.
The situation escalated quickly, with Cassie filing a lawsuit against Diddy, only for the two parties to reach a settlement soon after. Diddy's attorney has made it clear that their decision to settle does not equate to an admission of guilt.
Despite the legal resolution, the public sentiment leans heavily against Diddy.
The images were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where dozens of people dogpiled on the rapper for his alleged misconduct.
One user commented, "There's something sweet about seeing the realization finally sink in. Hopefully he feels at least a fraction of the shame he should."
Another X user wrote, "She may not have gotten $30 million, but I’m willing to bet she got more than $10 million. And I totally believe everything she said about Puffy, that’s why Puff had to shut this down before more s--- could come out."
A third shared the post, writing, "He not looking depressed enough for me but this is a start I guess! May he never experience a day of happiness or peace ever again!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cassie released a statement following the settlement that read, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”