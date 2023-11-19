Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted for the First Time Since Settling Abuse Lawsuit Burying His Head in His Hands

The images were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where dozens of people dogpiled on the rapper for his alleged misconduct.

One user commented, "There's something sweet about seeing the realization finally sink in. Hopefully he feels at least a fraction of the shame he should."

Another X user wrote, "She may not have gotten $30 million, but I’m willing to bet she got more than $10 million. And I totally believe everything she said about Puffy, that’s why Puff had to shut this down before more s--- could come out."

A third shared the post, writing, "He not looking depressed enough for me but this is a start I guess! May he never experience a day of happiness or peace ever again!"

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.