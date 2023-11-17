Cassie Accuses Diddy of Throwing Hanger at Her Ex-BFF, Paying Settlement to Avoid Lawsuit
Cassie claimed Diddy raped and physically abused her throughout their relationship — and even said his actions ruined her relationship with her BFF.
In Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit, obtained by RadarOnline.com, she included details about an alleged fight between Diddy and her one-time close friend Kerry Morgan.
As we previously reported, Cassie claimed Diddy often “punched, beat, kicked and stomped on her” resulting in “bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding.”
She claimed Diddy once blew up Kid Cudi’s car after he learned she was dating him while they were separated.
Cassie said Diddy forced her to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers he found online. She said he often watched and filmed the encounters.
Cassie said she had to drink heavily and take drugs to get through the acts. In addition, she said he introduced her to a “lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions.”
As part of her lawsuit, Cassie described her numerous attempts to leave Diddy.
“Each time [Cassie] tried to run away, Mr. Combs and his powerful network would force her back to him,” her lawsuit read.
Her lawyer added, “Mr. Combs’s tight hold over her life had irreparably damaged her friendships.”
Cassie then detailed a 2018 incident involving Diddy and her old friend Kerry Morgan.
Cassie and Kerry were inseparable at the time and often posted each other on social media.
In the suit, Cassie said she was hanging out with Kerry at her home when Diddy “used his key to” her home and came in unannounced.
Cassie said Diddy and Kerry got into an altercation, “during which Mr. Combs threw a hanger at Ms. Morgan.”
The suit said, “The incident resulted in a settlement between Mr. Combs and Ms. Morgan, and Ms. Ventura ended up paying Ms. Morgan additional funds in an attempt to resolve the dispute between her close friend and her abusive and controlling boyfriend.”
The suit revealed, “The relationship between Ms. Ventura and Ms. Morgan has been strained since this time.”
“Seeing the extreme measures Mr. Combs took to keep a tight hold on Ms. Ventura and isolate her from her support network, and having experienced the repercussions of rejecting his demands, Ms. Ventura felt that saying “no” to Mr. Combs would cost her something—her family, her friends, her career, or even her life,” Cassie’s lawyer said.
Diddy has denied the accusations. He claimed Cassie demanded he pay her $30 million or she move forward with writing a tell-all book.