Cassie Accuses Diddy of Throwing Hanger at Her Ex-BFF, Paying Settlement to Avoid Lawsuit

Cassie said Diddy forced her to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers he found online. She said he often watched and filmed the encounters.

Cassie said she had to drink heavily and take drugs to get through the acts. In addition, she said he introduced her to a “lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions.”

As part of her lawsuit, Cassie described her numerous attempts to leave Diddy.