Diddy Exclusive Details Diddy Accused of Rape by Cassie, Claims She Was Beaten and Forced Into Illicit Acts With Sex Workers By: Whitney Vasquez Nov. 16 2023, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Diddy has been sued by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, for rape. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the R&B singer accused the record executive of physical and sexual abuse, which she claimed she endured for over ten years.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Thursday, was loaded with disturbing allegations, including that Diddy allegedly forced her into illicit acts with male sex workers as he masturbated and filmed the encounters. "The first time, Mr. Combs hired a man and brought the man to his home in Los Angeles. The man, Mr. Combs, and Ms. Ventura wore masquerade masks, and ingested drugs. Mr. Combs directed Ms. Ventura to perform sexual acts with this man while Mr. Combs watched them. He masturbated while he directed Ms. Ventura and the man to do specific sexual acts," the documents read. Cassie claimed, "The entire encounter lasted multiple days."

She alleged that Diddy would call these arrangements a “Freak Off,” or “FO.” "He would repeatedly tell Ms. Ventura at random moments that he wanted an FO, and Ms. Ventura was eventually expected to facilitate the location and the hiring of male sex workers," the lawsuit claimed.

Cassie said she was "instructed to use websites and escort services to find male sex workers to participate the FOs," adding that Diddy wanted her to search for 'large black penises.'" She claimed she was piled with drugs before the alleged sexual encounters, which "allowed her to disassociate during these horrific encounters."

"Mr. Combs would then instruct Ms. Ventura and the sex workers to speak to each other, and then would specifically tell Ms. Ventura where to touch the sex workers," the documents stated. "Mr. Combs would say things like, 'grab that big Black d---' and ask her 'how does it feel?' as he directed her to perform for him."

According to Cassie, Diddy paid the sex workers a couple thousand each time for their service. She also alleged that the rapper "raped" her "in her own home after she tried to leave him." Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Cassie said he "often punched, beat, kicked and stomped" her throughout their decade-long relationship, "resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding." Diddy denied the allegations, with his legal team accusing her of blackmail.

Diddy denies the allegations, claiming she's blackmailing him.

His lawyer, Ben Brafman, said, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

