Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Says He's Not a 'Deadbeat Dad' Despite Initially Denying Paternity of 5-Year-Old Daughter

Hunter Biden's ex-stripper-fling who fell pregnant with his daughter finally spoke out — but to everyone's surprise, it was to defend the controversial first son. Lunden Roberts said Hunter is not a "deadbeat dad," despite initially denying the paternity of their child, dragging her to court in a plea to lower his monthly support payments, and finally forging a relationship with Navy Joan after five years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: Mega; @lundentownn_/Instagram Navy is Joe Biden's youngest granddaughter.

Lunden addressed her co-parenting situation with Hunter, revealing they "set aside our differences" for the sake of their daughter. In an op-ed published on Daily Mail, the mother of Joe Biden's youngest granddaughter said she's concerned about what Navy will find when she searches her father's name online. Hunter has made headlines for his legal issues, but his struggles with drugs, alcohol, and strippers have taken center stage.

"Navy Joan is going to be old enough to search the internet seeing the countless newspaper articles dedicated to her father’s transgressions and I cannot fathom how she may feel," Lunden wrote in the piece published on Thursday while stating that she doesn't want to add to her daughter's pain.

Source: Mega; @LundenRoberts/Instagram He initially denied he fathered Navy, but a DNA test proved otherwise.

When it comes to Hunter's addiction, his ex said she's behind him "100 percent." "I've seen what addiction can do to people and I think it's cruel that Hunter has had to go through recovery with a target on his back," Lunden stated. "I've never written him off as a ‘deadbeat dad’ because I know Hunter, I’ve witnessed the kind of person he is and the love he has for his children and people in general."

Lunden said she's "proud" of Hunter for being vulnerable about his struggles. "One thing is certain, Navy Joan is so proud of Hunter, not because he's a Biden, but because he is her dad," she wrote. "And I’m proud of him too. Hunter has had the courage to admit his mistakes and learn from them. That’s a valuable lesson for every parent to teach their child. His honesty is raising much-needed awareness that addiction is a disease that requires understanding and compassion."

Source: MEGA Lunden said he's not a "deadbeat dad."

She is hopeful of Navy's future with Hunter. "As someone who has been lucky enough to have the unwavering support of an incredible father throughout my own life, I know that Navy Joan deserves the same opportunity," Lunden said, calling her daughter the "greatest blessing."

"She has a huge heart just like her father. Naturally, she adores her dad and loves his colorful artwork. More importantly she adores building the bond that they are creating," Lunden explained.

Source: MEGA He got his child support payments lowered months ago.

Lunden said that despite all the drama that unfolded after she fell pregnant, she and Hunter "set aside our differences and came together for the sake of our adorable little girl" last summer. "That’s why I’m 100 percent behind Hunter’s recovery and his determination to become the loving father figure that all five of his children deserve," she concluded the op-ed.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter and Lunden hashed out a private deal in June, with insiders saying his payments were axed by $5k — allegedly reducing the amount from $20k per month to $15k. Hunter — who denied fathering Navy until a DNA test proved otherwise — took her to court last year, demanding that the judge reduce his child support after claiming his financial status had changed. In turn, Lunden accused the first son of playing dirty and failing to disclose all his sources of income.

