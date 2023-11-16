Bill Cosby, 86, on 'Fixed Income' and Hopes He Can Leave Behind Enough for His Family Despite Financial Issues
Bill Cosby has had to change his spending habits in his old age, with a source close to the comedian telling RadarOnline.com that he and his wife, Camille Cosby, are on a "fixed income" and are in a "dire" financial situation.
Our insider shared that Bill, 86, and Camille, 79, hope to leave their fortune — which was one-time valued at $400 million — to their loved ones, but the actor's legal issues are bleeding them dry.
"They are trying to preserve everything for their family and grandchildren," the source stated, adding the Cosbys are watching what they spend as many older couples do.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Bill and Camille are said to be in "financial turmoil" as the Cosby patriarch faces endless lawsuits from women with sexual assault allegations and tax liens.
"It's never going to end," the insider told us regarding Bill's uphill legal battles. They also revealed that the couple of nearly 60 years is in a "bad situation financially," which has allegedly caused "major issues" between them.
Bill was released from prison in 2021 but has not worked since 2015. His lack of employment has not helped their situation, said the source.
We're told the alleged money problems are so grim that they have been forced to "liquidate" their assets, take out "second mortgages," and sell off their beloved artwork.
One thing Camille won't budge on is her employees, who wait on her hand and foot.
The insider claimed that Bill and his wife have not paid their household staff in some time, with the comedian telling his wife they "can't live that lifestyle" anymore. He allegedly wants to fire some of their employees, but Camille says she can't bear to lose her chef or staffers.
The source said despite their money issues, "they will find a way" to pay their workers.
Despite Bill being "frustrated" over the matter, Camille ultimately has the final say.
RadarOnline.com told you first — she's still named as power of attorney over his estate. The transfer went down while he was in prison after his team began to worry about his health.
The insider shared that the plan was to remove her as power of attorney after Bill was released from prison, but it never happened.
We reached out to Bill's rep, Andrew Wyatt, who told us he had "no comment."
Despite their alleged money woes, Bill and Camille plan to stick it out until the end.
We're told the couple is still "happily married" and look forward to hitting their 60-year mark in January.