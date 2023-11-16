TikTokers Obsess Over Terrorist Bin Laden's Note to America, Message Scrubbed From Website
A letter written by Al-Qaeda terror group founder Bin Laden has gone viral on TikTok as users claim the manifesto spewing anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-Western views has enlightened them on why the 9/11 attacks happened in 2001.
The contents of his letter became a trending topic after The Guardian linked to a 2002 story, which translated it in full in a new article written about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, RadarOnline.com has learned. It was promptly deleted, with the outlet telling Daily Mail in a statement that it was taken down because it was gaining traction "without its original context."
In the letter, bin Laden accused the U.S. of furthering the "oppression" of Palestinians and of stealing "our wealth and oil at paltry prices because of your international influence and military threats," as well as spreading AIDS.
The terror group leader was killed by Navy SEALs in a raid on his Pakistan compound in May 2011, nearly a decade after the 9/11 attacks.
"You have starved the Muslims of Iraq," it continued, also claiming, "You have supported the Jews in their idea that Jerusalem is their eternal capital."
"The American people are the ones who choose their government by way of their own free will: a choice which stems from their agreement to its policies," bin Laden wrote.
Several Gen Z social media users flooded the platform with messages of sympathy, garnering backlash from public figures who argued they are all but justifying an attack on American soil that killed thousands of innocent people.
- 'Biden, You Can't Hide!': Hundreds of Pro-Palestine Protesters Gather Outside White House Gates Despite Strict Security Measures
- Pro-Palestine Mobs Force Flight From Israel to Russia to Be Diverted as Rioters 'Seek to Attack' Jewish Passengers: Report
- Nazi Spotted in NYC: Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israeli Protests Clash in Times Square Following Recent Attacks in Israel
"I am ashamed to say that I not only have never read this letter, but I didn’t even know this letter existed," said one TikTok user in a video. "It's wild and everyone should read it. If you haven't read it yet, read it. However, be forewarned that this has left me very disillusioned."
"I will never look at life the same," another stated. "I will never look at this country the same. I will never — please read it, and if you have read it, let me know if you are also going through an existential crisis in this very moment, because in the last twenty minutes my entire viewpoint on the entire life I have believed and I have lived has changed."
Florida Senator Marco Rubio was among those who called out the TikTok users in a post on X, scoffing at their response.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Now trending on social media (especially TikTok) people saying that after reading bin Laden's 'Letter to America,' they now understand terrorism is a legitimate method of resistance against 'oppression' and America deserved to be attacked of 9/11," he wrote.