TikTokers Obsess Over Terrorist Bin Laden's Note to America, Message Scrubbed From Website

A letter written by Al-Qaeda terror group founder Bin Laden has gone viral on TikTok as users claim the manifesto spewing anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-Western views has enlightened them on why the 9/11 attacks happened in 2001.

The contents of his letter became a trending topic after The Guardian linked to a 2002 story, which translated it in full in a new article written about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, RadarOnline.com has learned. It was promptly deleted, with the outlet telling Daily Mail in a statement that it was taken down because it was gaining traction "without its original context."