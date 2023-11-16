Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Found GUILTY, Faces Up to 50 Years Behind Bars

At his sentencing hearing, DePape faces up to 50 years in prison and his legal woes are not yet over.

The assailant fueled by conspiracy theories said he went to the Pelosi address that night to confront then-House Speaker Nancy about Russian involvement in the 2016 election, revealing he planned to wear an inflatable unicorn costume and upload his interrogation of her online.

"If she lied, I would break her kneecaps," he said. DePape also went under oath about how his political leanings went from leftist to right wing, explaining that he bludgeoned Paul after realizing his larger plan to end government deceit was unraveling.