Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Found GUILTY, Faces Up to 50 Years Behind Bars
A federal jury found David DePape guilty on all charges after he attacked Nancy Pelosi's 83-year-old husband, Paul, with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco townhome last year.
RadarOnline.com learned on Thursday that DePape, 43, was convicted of two charges: attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official with intent to retaliate against the official for performance of their duties. He looked down and was said to be emotionless upon hearing the verdict.
At his sentencing hearing, DePape faces up to 50 years in prison and his legal woes are not yet over.
The assailant fueled by conspiracy theories said he went to the Pelosi address that night to confront then-House Speaker Nancy about Russian involvement in the 2016 election, revealing he planned to wear an inflatable unicorn costume and upload his interrogation of her online.
"If she lied, I would break her kneecaps," he said. DePape also went under oath about how his political leanings went from leftist to right wing, explaining that he bludgeoned Paul after realizing his larger plan to end government deceit was unraveling.
Prosecutors, however, said that he had rope and zip ties with him during the attack captured on police bodycam after their arrival. DePape testified that Paul was never the target, and that he wanted politicians and public figures to own up to their corruption.
Paul suffered injuries to his arm and hand in addition to a fractured skull. He recalled waking up in a pool of blood after being struck three times while testifying about trying to reason with DePape while his wife was away in Washington D.C.
"When he was on the ground, bleeding, I was really scared for his life. I felt really bad for him because we had a really good rapport until like the last second," DePape told the court.
Paul, for his part, revealed that DePape was quick to ask Nancy's whereabouts. "The door opened and a very, very large man came in with a hammer in one hand and some ties in the other hand," Paul said, discussing how he was able to get in a call to law enforcement during the ordeal. "He burst into the door and woke me up."
Looking ahead, DePape is still facing state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official.