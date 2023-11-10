Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Assaulter: Prosecutors Reveal Evidence They Will Use Against David DePape in Court
Federal prosecutors revealed the evidence they plan to introduce during the trial of David DePape, the man charged in the October 2022 home invasion and hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband Paul.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prosecutors plan to show the jury several items the police found on DePape on the night he was arrested.
Crayons, beef sticks, solar charges, a Nintendo Switch, two costumes and more than $9,000 in cash were some of the bizarre pieces of evidence found on the unhinged drifter that attacked Paul.
The items are among the 320 exhibits federal prosecutors are expected to introduce during the trial/
RadarOnline.com can also exclusively reveal prosecutors plan to use footage from six surveillance cameras monitored by the United States Capitol Police and posted outside the mansion.
“Summary Exhibit: U.S. Capitol Police Video Footage of Victims' Home Exterior,” the evidence labeled exhibit #14 on the court documents stated.
DePape, 43, has pled not guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal official for political reasons and felony assault on a family member of the government worker.
“Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” DePape allegedly hollered when he barged into the San Francisco mansion and confronted Paul.
Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. at the time and DePape turned his anger on her elderly husband. The chilling hammer attack was caught on police bodycam video.
In a police jailhouse interview, DePape railed against Hillary Clinton and accused Nancy Pelosi of being the “leader of the pack” viciously targeting Trump, and then blathered about several right-wing QAnon conspiracy theories, according to Business Insider.
Among the other items recovered from DePape’s backpack were: $9,126 in cash; a Dell laptop; a hammer; duct tape; zip ties; his birth certificate and passport; socks; boxer briefs, his California welfare card and 2 jars of glucosamine, court documents showed.
Inside his makeshift home in a garage police recovered the “Official List of Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, 117th Congress” along with various computers and loose parts and two letters from the Internal Revenue Service.
The list of 15 witnesses includes Paul, the doctor who treated him, Nancy Pelosi’s chief of staff, and various law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.
If convicted at the trial which kicked off today, DePape faces life in prison.