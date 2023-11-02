Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Alleged Assaulter Demands Jury Not Hear About Past Sex Abuse Allegations

The man accused of barging into Nancy Pelosi’s home and beating her husband with a hammer doesn’t want prosecutors to reveal allegations he sexually abused his own children, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The bombshell revelation was laid bare in pre-trial court documents filed by David DePape.

DePape was charged with assaulting a family member of a U.S. official for political reasons and attempted kidnapping over the bizarre October 28, 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, 83.