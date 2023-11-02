Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Alleged Assaulter Demands Jury Not Hear About Past Sex Abuse Allegations
The man accused of barging into Nancy Pelosi’s home and beating her husband with a hammer doesn’t want prosecutors to reveal allegations he sexually abused his own children, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bombshell revelation was laid bare in pre-trial court documents filed by David DePape.
DePape was charged with assaulting a family member of a U.S. official for political reasons and attempted kidnapping over the bizarre October 28, 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, 83.
After DePape’s high-profile arrest, his daughter, Inti Gonzalez, shockingly revealed her dad was a “monster” who allegedly sexually abused her when she was 7 years old – and her two youngster brothers.
DePape’s team of three public defenders filed court documents on October 26 seeking to prevent prosecutors from mentioning the horrifying allegations in front of jurors during the upcoming trial. Thy called the claim irrelevant and “overwhelmingly prejudicial.”
“It would strain credulity to even attempt to find any relevance between these claims of sexual abuse and the incident he is charged with here,” DePape’s lawyers stated in documents. “Not only that, but this purported abuse supposedly occurred roughly fifteen years ago—far too remote in time to possibly have any bearing on the case at hand.”
“It would also confuse the jury as to why they are hearing about child sexual abuse in this case, waste time because the defense would be forced to refute the claims and would invite the jury to punish Mr. DePape because they believe he is a child molester rather than for the actual charges in the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DePape, 43, busted into Pelosi’s home seeking out the then House Speaker in a bizarre kidnapping scheme.
Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. at the time and the unhinged semi-homeless intruder turned his anger on her elderly husband – fracturing his skull with a hammer when police officers arrived.
Police recovered zip ties, rope, a second hammer gloves and a roll of tape on the suspect who faced 50 years in federal prison if convicted.
Federal prosecutors indicated they do not plan to introduce the abuse allegations at trial, but DePape’s lawyers requested a judge’s order as a precaution.