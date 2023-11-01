Speaker Mike Johnson Does Not Have a Bank Account Despite $200k Income and 'Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars' in Debt: Report
House Speaker Mike Johnson does not appear to have a bank account despite earning more than $200k last year and being “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The concerning revelation regarding Johnson’s nonexistent bank account came just one week after the Louisiana GOP congressman was elected House Speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the role on October 3.
According to congressional finance records, Johnson reported neither a checking account nor a savings account in the seven years since he was elected to Congress in November 2016.
Additional financial records found that the Republican House Rep. also never reported a bank account for his wife or any of his children.
The Daily Beast noted that Johnson may have not reported a checking or savings account due to House Ethics Committee filing guidelines that force congress members to disclose bank accounts containing more than $5,000.
Although Johnson may be living “paycheck to paycheck” – and therefore does not have a combined value of $5,000 in his accounts – a government ethics expert named Brett Kappel noted that it is “very unusual for a member not to have to disclose at least one bank account.”
Jordan Libowitz, a communications director for the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, also questioned the matter.
Libowitz noted that Johnson’s lack of a bank account “raises questions about his personal financial wellbeing” – particularly because the House Speaker made more than $200k in 2022.
"It’s strange to see Speaker Johnson disclose no assets,” Libowitz said. “He made over $200,000 last year, and his wife took home salary from two employers as well, so why isn’t there a bank account or any form of savings listed?”
“He owes hundreds of thousands of dollars between a mortgage, personal loan, and home equity line of credit, so where did that money go?” the government watchdog continued. “If he truly has no bank account and no assets, it raises questions about his personal financial well-being.”
“One of the reasons we have these financial disclosures is to know whether politicians are having financial difficulties—which could make them ripe for influence buying.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson came under intense scrutiny on October 25 when he was successfully elected House Speaker after the GOP-controlled Congress went nearly one month without someone in the position.
This outlet reported on Tuesday how Johnson urged political candidates to undergo a “religious test” before running for office.
He also referred to the United States as a “Christian nation" and compared environmentalists to “the devil.”
Equally concerning are allegations that the new House Speaker took part in ex-President Donald Trump’s suspected efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Johnson reportedly led an “amicus brief” that supported a Texas lawsuit that would invalidate the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.