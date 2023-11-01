Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Kevin McCarthy

Speaker Mike Johnson Does Not Have a Bank Account Despite $200k Income and 'Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars' in Debt: Report

house speaker mike johnson no bank account k income debt report
Source: MEGA

House Speaker Mike Johnson does not appear to have a bank account despite earning more than $200k last year.

By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

House Speaker Mike Johnson does not appear to have a bank account despite earning more than $200k last year and being “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The concerning revelation regarding Johnson’s nonexistent bank account came just one week after the Louisiana GOP congressman was elected House Speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the role on October 3.

Article continues below advertisement
house speaker mike johnson no bank account k income debt report
Source: MEGA

The Louisiana GOP congressman was elected House Speaker last week following Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the role on October 3.

According to congressional finance records, Johnson reported neither a checking account nor a savings account in the seven years since he was elected to Congress in November 2016.

Additional financial records found that the Republican House Rep. also never reported a bank account for his wife or any of his children.

The Daily Beast noted that Johnson may have not reported a checking or savings account due to House Ethics Committee filing guidelines that force congress members to disclose bank accounts containing more than $5,000.

Although Johnson may be living “paycheck to paycheck” – and therefore does not have a combined value of $5,000 in his accounts – a government ethics expert named Brett Kappel noted that it is “very unusual for a member not to have to disclose at least one bank account.”

Article continues below advertisement
house speaker mike johnson no bank account k income debt report
Source: MEGA

Johnson reported neither a checking account nor a savings account in the seven years since he was elected to Congress in November 2016.

Jordan Libowitz, a communications director for the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, also questioned the matter.

Libowitz noted that Johnson’s lack of a bank account “raises questions about his personal financial wellbeing” – particularly because the House Speaker made more than $200k in 2022.

"It’s strange to see Speaker Johnson disclose no assets,” Libowitz said. “He made over $200,000 last year, and his wife took home salary from two employers as well, so why isn’t there a bank account or any form of savings listed?”

“He owes hundreds of thousands of dollars between a mortgage, personal loan, and home equity line of credit, so where did that money go?” the government watchdog continued. “If he truly has no bank account and no assets, it raises questions about his personal financial well-being.”

MORE ON:
Kevin McCarthy
Article continues below advertisement
house speaker mike johnson no bank account k income debt report
Source: MEGA

“If he truly has no bank account and no assets, it raises questions about his personal financial wellbeing.”

“One of the reasons we have these financial disclosures is to know whether politicians are having financial difficulties—which could make them ripe for influence buying.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson came under intense scrutiny on October 25 when he was successfully elected House Speaker after the GOP-controlled Congress went nearly one month without someone in the position.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

This outlet reported on Tuesday how Johnson urged political candidates to undergo a “religious test” before running for office.

He also referred to the United States as a “Christian nation" and compared environmentalists to “the devil.”

Article continues below advertisement
house speaker mike johnson no bank account k income debt report
Source: MEGA

House Speaker Johnson was allegedly involved in Donald Trump's suspected efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Equally concerning are allegations that the new House Speaker took part in ex-President Donald Trump’s suspected efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Johnson reportedly led an “amicus brief” that supported a Texas lawsuit that would invalidate the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.