Matt Gaetz Mocks Colleagues 'Crying' Over New House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'They Are Hand Wringing and Bed Wetting'
Matt Gaetz mocked his congressional colleagues this week for “crying” about GOP Rep. Mike Johnson being named the next House Speaker, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come nearly one month after Gaetz moved to remove Kevin McCarthy from the role on October 3, Johnson was elected House Speaker on Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson was nominated House Speaker on Tuesday shortly after GOP House Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota withdrew from the race. Johnson was named the next House Speaker less than 24 hours later.
But Gaetz mocked his House colleagues just hours before Johnson’s ascension to the speakership.
The Florida congressman also celebrated Johnson’s nomination – and subsequent election – and claimed that “MAGA is ascendant.”
“It is going to be a great moment for the House,” Gaetz told Steve Bannon shortly before Johnson was sworn in as the next House Speaker on Wednesday. “And you know what, at the very end, when some people didn’t know if they could still bring back McCarthy, a few of them just left the room and didn’t vote.”
“And the swamp is on the run, MAGA is ascendant,” Gaetz continued. “If you don’t think that moving from Kevin McCarthy to MAGA Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement and where the power in the Republican Party truly lies, then you’re not paying attention.”
The GOP politician from Florida then targeted some of his colleagues for “crying,” “wringing their hands,” and “wetting the bed” over Johnson’s nomination and ascension to the House speakership.
“But they are crying, they are hand wringing and bed wetting over on K Street,” Gaetz scoffed. “We have an honorable, righteous man who is about to take this position.”
“He’s going to do great things for this country.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Johnson was successfully named the next House Speaker following a House vote on Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson was the fourth person to be nominated following McCarthy’s ouster earlier this month, and the first to successfully secure the position.
Johnson’s election on Wednesday came one day after he held a tense press conference that turned chaotic when a reporter questioned the GOP House Rep. about his “efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election.”
According to NBC News, Johnson “played a key role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”
He allegedly led an “amicus brief” signed by more than 100 House Republicans that supported a Texas lawsuit that would invalidate the 2020 election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Although Johnson reportedly laughed when asked by a journalist about his “efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election” on Tuesday, the press conference turned heated when fellow GOP House Rep. Virginia Foxx yelled at the reporter and told her to “shut up!”