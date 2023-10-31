House Speaker Mike Johnson Urged Politicians to Undergo a 'Religious Test' Before Running for Office: Report

In a shocking development to come after Johnson was named House Speaker last week following Kevin McCarthy ’s removal from the role on October 3, a seminar the GOP House Rep. gave in 2016 surfaced online.

The seminar also reportedly emphasized Johnson’s belief that all elected officials in the United States should share the same Christian fundamentalist worldview as him.

“You better sit down any candidate who says they’re going to run for legislature and say: ‘I want to know what your worldview is. I want to know what you think about the Christian heritage of this country. I want to know what you think about God’s design for society. Have you even thought about that?’” he said during one portion of the 2016 seminar.

“If they hadn’t thought about it, you need to move on and find somebody who has,” Johnson continued at the time. “We have too many people in government who don’t know any of this stuff. They haven’t even thought about it.”