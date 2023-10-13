‘Bunch of Idiots’: Republican Congressman Loses It Over House GOP Speakership Mess
Rep. Austin Scott didn’t hold back his feelings when asked about the House GOP being unable to pull it together and pick a new speaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the Georgia politician was grilled by CNN’s Manu Raju about the situation after Steve Scalise ended his bid to become House speaker.
Scalise informed his colleagues of his decision at a closed-door meeting. While he stepped down as a candidate, Scalise refused to endorse Jim Jordan, who is gunning hard to become speaker but still doesn’t have enough support.
“There are still some people that have their own agendas,” Scalise said. “And I was very clear, we have to have everybody put their agendas on the side and focus on what this country needs.”
Raju asked Scott and Rep. Don Bacon about the criticism the Republicans have received for being unable to unite and find a speaker.
The CNN host asked Bacon if the situation could affect his chance at winning reelection due to him being in a “swing district.”
Bacon told Raju, “Yeah, it does. These guys want to be in the minority…that’s it exactly. I think they would prefer that because they can just vote no and yell and scream all the time. And governing … you got to. You got to work together.”
“It’s a tough scenario, but there are people in there that are honorably trying to get to the right place,” Scott said. “And then there are people in there, as you know, that like to go on the TV and are not necessarily negotiating for anything other than TV time.”
“How does that make you guys look?” Raju asked.
“Makes us look like a bunch of idiots,” Scott replied.
The Republicans are set to meet this morning to find a speaker. Sources said Jordan has no plans to withdraw his name from consideration.
Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Jordan and spoke out against Scalise before he withdrew.
“I mean, he’s got to get better for himself. I’m not talking about even country now. I’m saying got to get better. And this is tremendous stress. All of the things that you hear about, and things that you don’t want to get involved in from the standpoint of getting well,” Trump said while referencing Scalise’s ongoing treatment for blood cancer.