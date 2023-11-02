Nancy Pelosi Served Subpoena Over Man Who Assaulted Husband Paul Inside Their California Mansion Weeks Before Suspect’s Trial
Nancy Pelosi was hit with a subpoena to “produce documents” in the criminal case for the man who was arrested after he attacked her husband Paul inside their California home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Pelosi informed the House of Representatives that she had been served in the matter.
Pelosi had the House Clerk read a statement to the other members.
"This is to notify you formally pursuant to Rule Eight of the rules of the House of Representatives, that I, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, and U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of California, have been served with third-party subpoenas from the prosecution and the defendant to produce documents in a criminal case and United States District Court for the Northern District of California," Pelosi's statement read.
"After consultation with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoenas is consistent with the privileges and of the House to the extent it requires the production of non-privileged information. The responses to the subpoenas will be identical," it added.
Sources close to the situation revealed the subpoena relates to David DePape’s criminal case.
DePage was arrested after attacking Pelosi’s husband in a violent home invasion last year.
The suspect is scheduled to go to trial later this month.
As we previously reported, Paul Pelosi was attacked on October 28, 2022, while home alone.
Law enforcement sources said DePage had planned to take Pelosi hostage but she was not home at the time.
DePage has a long history of mental health issues and drug abuse. He also believed in wild political conspiracy theories.
On the night in question, DePage broke into Pelosi’s home by breaking glass at the back of the home.
The 82-year-old woke Paul up and demanded to speak to Nancy. Paul called the police who arrived at the scene.
Officers arrived to find DePage holding a hammer to Paul. DePage used the hammer to hit Pelosi in the head in front of police.
DePage was charged with attempted kidnapping in relation to his break-in and assault on Paul.
The feds released a statement about the charges brought.
Prosecutors said, “DePape is charged with one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties.”
In addition, they revealed, “He is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the assault count and 20 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping count.”