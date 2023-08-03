Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Completes Community Service After He Destroyed Porsche in Drunken Car Crash; Escaped Jail Under Sweetheart Plea Deal Despite Blowing TEN TIMES The Legal Blood Alcohol Limit
Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has served his court-ordered eight hours of community service, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
But what the 83-year-old did for his community as part of a sweetheart plea deal has not yet been revealed because Napa County in California won’t publicly say.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Paul slurred his words and had drugs in his system when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI on May 28, 2022.
A blood sample taken from the businessman more than two hours after he crashed his black 2021 Porsche into another driver's Jeep crash revealed he had a .082 percent blood alcohol content (BAC), local cops said.
It is illegal for you to drive if you have a BAC of 0.08% or higher if you are over 21 years old
Both vehicles were destroyed in the dangerous incident.
When confronted by police, Paul offered responding officers at the scene a card showing that he was at the time a member of a charity that supports California Highway Patrol officers, the police complaint revealed.
He ultimately lost his California law enforcement association privileges after his DUI arrest.
“After evaluating the events that led to Mr. Pelosi’s arrest and conviction, we are revoking Mr. Pelosi’s lifetime membership with the CHP 11-99 Foundation effective immediately,” the group said in a statement.
“The mere presentation of his 11-99 Foundation identification credentials to law enforcement made it appear that he was presenting them for preferential treatment,” the foundation added. “These actions reflected poorly on the 11-99 Foundation and undermined our important mission.”
- ‘He’s a Kid to Me’: 83-year-old Nancy Pelosi Chuckles at Criticism Over 80-year-old Joe Biden’s Age
- Nancy Pelosi Denies Rumors of Her Daughter Aiding Dianne Feinstein to Help Adam Schiff With His Election
- Dianne Feinstein Tragic Last Days: Nancy Pelosi Sends Daughter to Shadow Aging Democrat Who Can’t Remember Leaving Capitol Hill Despite Absence
Paul was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol level or higher and causing injury, prosecutors said.
While the punishment for the charges included a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation, the multimillionaire venture capitalist was spared a more serious sentence and allowed to not serve any further jail time.
The night he spent in jail after the crash would count for two days, a court decided.
What’s more, two more days were taken off for good behavior, and the final day was to be served by doing eight hours of community service.
The crash occurred at night-time in Oakville, California, when Paul left the home of a long-time friend and Democratic donor.
“His eyes appeared red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath,” a police complaint filed after Paul’s arrest read.
Then-House Speaker Pelosi refused to comment on her husband’s drunken crash and subsequent arrest.
"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” her office said at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.