Reese Witherspoon Not Dating Kevin Costner Despite Romance Rumors Following Double Divorces
Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner are not Hollywood's newest "it couple." The pair are not dating despite recently being linked following their double divorces, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Romance speculation began swirling about Witherspoon, 47, and Costner, 68, earlier this week, and the rumors took off like wildfire.
"POLL OF THE DAY: Kevin Costner is rumored to be romancing Reese Witherspoon. Do you love this new couple?" questioned Naughty but Nice podcast host Rob Shuter on X.
Fans lost it over the possible pair.
"Kevin Costner is dating Reese Witherspoon? What??? You go boy!!! You go girl!!!" shared an enthusiastic fan. "Everybody need love! Why not Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner?" commented another.
But not everyone was on board with the matching, pointing out their 20-year age gap.
“So there’s rumors of Kevin Costner and Reese Witherspoon dating?! She’s 47, he’s what, 68ish?” someone wrote. "Kevin Costner and Reese Witherspoon? I’m not sure how I feel about this," posted another naysayer.
However, Witherspoon's representative revealed there's no truth behind the dating speculation.
“This story is completely fabricated and not true,” The Morning Show star's rep told Page Six.
Witherspoon settled her divorce from her second husband, Jim Toth, in August. RadarOnline.com published the documents, which revealed The Big Little Lies star's monthly income and details about their settlement.
Witherspoon and Toth announced their split in March, with the actress officially ending their 12-year marriage by filing for divorce.
"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," their separation statement read.
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time."
While Witherspoon's divorce played out drama-free in the public, Costner wasn't so lucky. Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Yellowstone actor in May after 18 years of marriage.
The two bickered over their home, spousal support, custody of their three children, and the prenup. Despite her attempt to collect $175k per month in child support, Costner was ordered to pay his ex a measly $63k in monthly support despite his $400 million fortune.