Legally Single! Reese Witherspoon Settles Divorce From Ex Jim Toth, Actress Agrees To Share Joint Custody
Reese Witherspoon has reached a settlement in her divorce from Jim Toth and is officially back on the market, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Reese, and Jim have submitted a marital dissolution agreement signed. Both parties signed the deal.
A final decree of divorce was filed on August 2 in Nashville court. In addition, the exes worked out a parenting plan for their son Tennessee.
As we first reported, back in March, Reese filed for divorce from Jim citing “irreconcilable differences.”
The actress and the ex-CAA agent share their 10-year-old. Reese said she was on board with sharing joint custody.
In the docs, the actress revealed they had entered into a Pre-Martial Agreement on March 24, 2011, in California, and “that this agreement is valid and enforceable.”
Reese noted that the prenup made “adequate and sufficient provisions for the parties’ assets and debts.”
“It is anticipated that the parties will enter into a Martial Dissolution Agreement and Permanent Parenting Plan that will be submitted to the Court for approval,” the filing read.
The divorce was filed months after the exes announced they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage.
The two released a joint statement reading, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
Sources claimed Reese’s busy work schedule played a role in the split.
Jim did not file an official response to the divorce and instead, they hashed out their agreement.
Following the divorce being filed, a source told People, “Reese is obviously disappointed and upset. She never saw herself getting another divorce. They love Tennessee and this is their focus. They will continue to co-parent amicably.”
"After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly. Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him," the insider spilled. "They are two very different people though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hard-working, Jim is more laidback."