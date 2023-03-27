Reese Witherspoon & Estranged Husband Jim Toth Were ‘Living Separate Lives’ For Months Before Divorce, ‘Weren’t Affectionate With Each Other’
Reese Witherspoon and her soon-to-be ex-husband agent Jim Toth was having marriage troubles for several months and sources claimed they were “living separate lives” before the bombshell divorce announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, despite Reese and Jim becoming quite the power couple in Hollywood, things behind the scenes weren’t working.
A source said months before the divorce, “Reese and Jim aren’t very affectionate with each other.”
“They present as very cold and businesslike,” the insider added. “The passion is nonexistent, and they are living very separate lives.” For the past eight months, the two were rarely seen together and Jim avoided walking red carpets with his wife — despite her having multiple projects released and several press tours in 2023.
Another source added, "Jim is hardly ever with her. it's always like that."
An insider said that Reese had attempted to make the relationship work but finally realized it couldn’t.
“Jim and Reese and very different people and no one knows how sustainable their situation is,” said a source in 2020.
Reese and Jim have been married for 12 years and share a 10-year-old son named Tennessee. The actress was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008. She shares two children with her ex-husband.
The two released a statement on Friday announcing their decision to divorce.
The actress and her estranged husband told fans, "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” Reese added.
Back in 2013, Reese and Jim were both arrested in the early morning while staying in Atlanta. Toth was pulled over on suspicion of DUI. Reese ended up pleading no contest to a charge while Jim pled guilty to the DUI.