Reese Witherspoon To Divorce Husband Jim Toth After 12 Years Of Marriage
Reese Witherspoon has decided to end her marriage to agent Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Legally Blonde actress announced the news on her Instagram telling fans, "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” Reese added.
The actress turned off comments on the post.
Reese and Jim married in 2011 and share a 10-year-old son named Tennessee. The actress was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008.
Sources claim the two have been having issues for months and Reese’s busy schedule played a role in the split.
Back in 2013, the couple was both arrested in the early morning while in Atlanta. Toth was pulled over on suspicion of DUI. Reese was accused of acting up with the officers during the incident.
Her behavior led to police putting her in handcuffs. Reese was arrested for disorderly conduct. Police footage from the scene showed Reese asking officers if they knew who she was.
She told the officer, “Do you know my name sir?"
The officer replied, “Don’t need to know.” Reese later told him, “YOU’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT WHO I AM.”
Reese ended up pleading no contest to a charge while Jim pled guilty to the DUI.
Last year, Reese wrote an emotional note to Jim on Valentine’s Day. She shared a series of photos captured, “Love my Valentine.”
In 2020, the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage with the Big Little Lies actress writing, “Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!”