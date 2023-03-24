Reese Witherspoon To Divorce Husband Jim Toth After 12 Years Of Marriage

Reese Witherspoon has decided to end her marriage to agent Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Legally Blonde actress announced the news on her Instagram telling fans, "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."