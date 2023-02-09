'Voice' Revenge: Blake Shelton Offers To Help Reese Witherspoon As She Launches Rival Competition Singing Series
Hollywood royalty Reese Witherspoon is hankering to be crowned queen of the country music biz, so she's producing a TV singing competition to rival The Voice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Southern sweetheart — who flaunted her musical chops in her Oscar-winning role as Nashville legend June Carter Cash in the 2005 film, Walk The Line — will launch Apple TV's My Kind of Country on March 24, and tipsters snitched that Reese believes it will succeed where NBC's series has failed.
"The Voice has gotten great ratings over 22 seasons, but the one thing the show has not done is have a winner go on to have a big singing career," claimed the source.
"Reese is confident with her team, they're going to find a superstar — and her show is going to be must-watch TV!"
The spy squealed that savvy Reese, 46, has done her homework on small-screen singing contests and studied how American Idol became a hit with the rise of season one champ Kelly Clarkson.
"Reese believes her show will find a Kelly-level star," spilled the source.
According to insiders, the shrewd media mogul plans to boost viewership by appearing on the show herself — along with country cutie Kacey Musgraves, her producing partner.
But moles whispered the ambitious belle also has an ace up her sleeve — buddy Blake Shelton, who's wrapping up his last season coaching on The Voice.
The source confided that the country hunk — who's married to No Doubt rocker Gwen Stefani — told Resse he hopes her show is a "big stinkin' hit," and he'd be "happy to go on it to help her out!"
In October, Blake announced he was leaving the show after 12 years, but sources spilled that The Voice producers had been secretly plotting how to get rid of the country superstar for months — leaving him open for business to assist Reese in her competition singing series domination.