Reese Witherspoon's Nashville Move Last-Ditch Effort To Save Rocky Marriage With Jim Toth: Source
Reese Witherspoon has amassed quite an impressive real estate portfolio over the years, but her recent $18 million purchase of a mansion in Nashville was a very different kind of investment because the home represents a place where she and her husband, Jim Toth, can start a new chapter together, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actress, 46, snapped up the property that sits on four acres and features a swimming pool and tennis court earlier this year after concluding that she wanted to plant roots outside of Hollywood.
"Nashville has always been a special place for them, Reese especially," a source revealed. "It's where she grew up, and she still has family there. Reese and Jim visit every year and decided that it was time to make a more permanent move."
More important, a move together.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Reese and Jim have been living "separate lives," with The Morning Show star always on the go with work and family obligations.
In 2020, she admitted that she often felt "totally overwhelmed" as a working wife and mom to Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, 10, whom she shares with Jim, 52.
A year later, divorce rumors swirled after Reese was spotted without her wedding and engagement rings.
"Ask anyone and they'll admit that Reese and Jim have their ups and downs, but they are very committed to making this marriage work," an insider explained. "Moving to Nashville will hopefully give them a chance to slow down and spend more quality time together."
The move is great for Jim, who unlike his wife, "prefers a quieter existence." Weeks ago, it was revealed that their closest pals are worried the couple was drifting apart.
"Jim is hardly ever with her and it wasn't always like that," claimed a friend. "Friends are worried that they've stopped putting the work in."
Reese and Jim tied the knot at her ranch in Ojai, California, in March 2011. Despite the marriage hiccups, sources claimed the two never dropped the D-word.
"Jim would have to do something really bad for her to push the divorce button," a pal revealed.