Reese Witherspoon & Husband Jim Toth Living 'Separate Lives' As Friends Worry They're Drifting Apart

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have been living "separate lives," RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned following their 11-year wedding anniversary.

The Big Little Lies actress' schedule is often booked with work and family obligations, which always keeps her on the go, according to insiders, who state that Toth, on the other hand, "prefers a quieter existence," and to remain out of the spotlight.