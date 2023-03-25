Inside Reese Witherspoon's Impressive $46 Million Real Estate Portfolio — Who Gets What In Jim Toth Divorce?
Reese Witherspoon was scooping up properties months before revealing her divorce from Jim Toth, with the actress recently bringing her real estate portfolio a whopping $46 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the first half of 2022 alone, Reese shelled out nearly $28 million, quietly acquiring four new homes: one in Los Angeles and three in or around Nashville, Tennessee. In July of last year, she added another property to the mix.
Reese and Toth seemingly made a last-ditch effort to save their marriage by inking a deal on an $18 million mega-mansion in the prime area of Nashville — only eight months before announcing they pulled the plug on their 12-year marriage.
The property sits on nearly four acres and is surrounded by trees, with a 15,000-square-foot main house built by the original owners in 2020. The backyard features a full-size tennis court, a separate pool house, and a gorgeous swimming pool.
Reese has plenty of experience snapping up and offloading real estate.
The businesswoman, actress, and producer sold off several properties over the recent years, including the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, CA, which she sold to a Hot Pockets heiress for an impressive $21.5 million. Reese originally bought the property for just under $16 million, lining the Hollywood starlet's pocketbook with more than an additional five million.
She also bought and sold three more homes: one in Ben Affleck's favorite Pacific Palisades neighborhood, a second in celebrity-filled Malibu, and an estate out in Ojai.
Reese shocked her followers when she revealed her plan to divorce Toth on Friday — but sources told RadarOnline.com that the two had been struggling in their marriage for a while.
We're told the exes could "go days without interacting." When they did, it was usually about their 10-year-old son, Tennessee. The once-happy couple's inner circle said Reese's heavy workload added to their marriage issues.
"Reese is always on the move. She's the kind of woman who bounces off the walls, whereas Jim is a placid dude," a source shared. "The hecticness that surrounds Reese is a lot and sometimes hard to handle."
Friends told us months ago they feared Reese and Toth were on the outs.
"Jim is hardly ever with her and it wasn't always like that," one insider shared in November. "Friends are worried that they've stopped putting the work in."
It's been months since Reese has been seen with her estranged husband. As RadarOnline.com pointed out, Toth missed several recent events, and his absence "raised eyebrows" in their friend group.
Reese and Toth were last publicly seen together in July 2022 in London — eight months before their divorce announcement — and she looked tense.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Reese's rep for comment.