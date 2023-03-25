Inside Reese Witherspoon's Impressive $46 Million Real Estate Portfolio — Who Gets What In Jim Toth Divorce?

In the first half of 2022 alone, Reese shelled out nearly $28 million, quietly acquiring four new homes: one in Los Angeles and three in or around Nashville, Tennessee. In July of last year, she added another property to the mix.

Reese and Toth seemingly made a last-ditch effort to save their marriage by inking a deal on an $18 million mega-mansion in the prime area of Nashville — only eight months before announcing they pulled the plug on their 12-year marriage.