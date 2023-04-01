Your tip
Reese Witherspoon Officially Files For Divorce From Jim Toth, Agrees To Joint Custody Of 10-Year-Old Son

reese witherspoon jim toth living separate lives pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 1 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from her husband Jim Toth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this week, Reese filed her petition in Nashville Court.

reese witherspoon marriage problems busy schedule jim toth
Source: MEGA

Reese cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The actress and the ex-CAA agent share a 10-year-old son Tennessee.

The actress said she believes they should share joint custody of their son.

Embedded Image
Source: RadarOnline.com

The Petition

In the docs, Reese said the parties entered into a Pre-Martial Agreement on March 24, 2011, in California, and “that this agreement is valid and enforceable.”

Reese noted that the prenup made “adequate and sufficient provisions for the parties’ assets and debts.”

reese witherspoon marriage problems busy schedule jim toth
Source: MEGA
“It is anticipated that the parties will enter into a Martial Dissolution Agreement and Permanent Parenting Plan that will be submitted to the Court for approval,” the filing read.

Jim has yet to respond to the petition in court.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Reese and Jim announced they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage. The two said, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Sources revealed Reese’s busy work schedule played a role in the split.

reese
Source: MEGA
Another source told People, “Reese is obviously disappointed and upset. She never saw herself getting another divorce. They love Tennessee and this is their focus. They will continue to co-parent amicably.”

"After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly. Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him," the insider spilled. "They are two very different people though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hard-working, Jim is more laidback."

Reese met Jim while he was working as an agent at CAA. He left his job in 2019 to work for Quibi, the short-form video company that shuttered within months. He currently works with Reese on several different businesses.

