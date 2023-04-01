Reese Witherspoon Officially Files For Divorce From Jim Toth, Agrees To Joint Custody Of 10-Year-Old Son

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this week, Reese filed her petition in Nashville Court.

Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from her husband Jim Toth , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reese cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The actress and the ex-CAA agent share a 10-year-old son Tennessee.

The actress said she believes they should share joint custody of their son.