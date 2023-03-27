Reese Witherspoon’s Marriage Started To Crumble After Husband Jim Toth Left CAA Agent Job For Failed Quibi: Sources
Reese Witherspoon’s marriage to Jim Toth started to falter after he left his job at the Hollywood talent agency CAA and decided to join producer Jeffrey Katzenberg’s failed company Quibi, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, back in 2019, Toth left his job at CAA after 23 years with the company. His former clients included Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Matthew McConaughey.
Toth decided to leave CAA and join the video streaming app, Quibi. The short-form content mobile streaming service that featured projects from a slew of Hollywood stars — like Chrissy Teigen and Kevin Hart — folded just six months after its launch, losing nearly $2 billion in the process.
Toth served as Quibi’s head of content acquisitions and talent. “Leaving his position at CAA to join Quibi was a huge gamble. At the time, Reese asked Jim if it was worth the risk, but he said he was up for the challenge and felt confident he’d bring home millions,” said an insider.
“It’s gone horribly wrong since then, and now Quibi has shut down,” said a source in 2020.
At the time, an insider said, “Tensions are at an all-time high and friends believe Reese and Jim are at a breaking point — they both want out.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Reese and Jim announced they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage. The couple shares a 10-year-old son named Tennessee.
A source revealed the couple had become “cold” and Reese’s work schedule played a role in the split.
“They present as very cold and businesslike,” the insider added. “The passion is nonexistent, and they are living very separate lives.”
A source told People, “Reese is obviously disappointed and upset. She never saw herself getting another divorce. They love Tennessee and this is their focus. They will continue to co-parent amicably.”
"After she was set up with Jim, their relationship moved quickly. Reese was thrilled by his attention and excited to marry him," the insider spilled. "They are two very different people though. Reese is headstrong and focused. Although very hard-working, Jim is more laidback."
Reese and Jim have yet to officially file in court.