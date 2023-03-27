Reese Witherspoon’s Marriage Started To Crumble After Husband Jim Toth Left CAA Agent Job For Failed Quibi: Sources

Reese Witherspoon’s marriage to Jim Toth started to falter after he left his job at the Hollywood talent agency CAA and decided to join producer Jeffrey Katzenberg’s failed company Quibi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, back in 2019, Toth left his job at CAA after 23 years with the company. His former clients included Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Matthew McConaughey.