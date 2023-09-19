Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Kevin Costner
Exclusive Details

Kevin Costner and His Ex Christine SETTLE $400 Million Divorce War After Actor's String of Wins in Court

kevin costner ex wife christine settle divorce prenup enforced pp
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine have settled their divorce.

By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have officially settled their divorce after she signed the dotted line on a three-page agreement, RadarOnline.com can confirm, marking the end of a contentious court battle.

Over the past four months, the exes had been duking it out over the Yellowstone actor's $400 million fortune and who will pay the legal fees associated with the case.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner ex wife christine settle divorce prenup enforced
Source: MEGA

Details of the settlement are concealed.

In a recent turn of events, Baumgartner was informed by the judge that their prenuptial agreement would be enforced. As a result, the handbag designer would have had to repay Costner more than $1 million and fork up the cash for his attorney's fees if she opted to fight the agreement.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Baumgartner got more than what she bargained for as Costner was keen to settle.

As we previously reported, Costner was claimed to be overjoyed after the judge ruled in his favor on the issue of child support, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner ex wife christine settle divorce prenup enforced
Source: MEGA

Sources said Baumgartner got more than what bargained for in her prenup.

Both had testified in court following her motion to increase the amount of monthly payments she received from her ex.

She had been awarded a temporary monthly amount of $129k but asked to be bumped up to $175k per month, citing how she wanted their children to be able to live a comparable lifestyle while in her care.

The TV star testified that he could not afford $175k per month, explaining that she was basing that figure on his income when he was being paid millions for Yellowstone.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner
Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner ex wife christine settle divorce prenup enforced
Source: Garrett Press / MEGA

The judge sided with Costner on child support payments.

Costner told the court he also invested $20 million into his upcoming western film Horizon and had money tied up in real estate or investments before a judge sided with the actor by reducing the child support amount to $63k per month.

Tipsters said he was privately "jumping for joy" over his recent court victory. "While Kevin's saying the right things in public, he's doing cartwheels behind closed doors!"

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, seeking joint custody, which Costner also asked for.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner ex wife christine settle divorce prenup enforced
Source: MEGA

Insiders said he was privately "jumping for joy" over his recent court victory.

Despite the lingering tension between the two, "Kevin doesn't hate Christine, but he does want a clean break," other sources said. "Of course, there are resentments and animosity, but that comes with the territory, and he's trying not to make it personal."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"They are only speaking through intermediaries. Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.