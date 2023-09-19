Kevin Costner and His Ex Christine SETTLE $400 Million Divorce War After Actor's String of Wins in Court

In a recent turn of events, Baumgartner was informed by the judge that their prenuptial agreement would be enforced. As a result, the handbag designer would have had to repay Costner more than $1 million and fork up the cash for his attorney's fees if she opted to fight the agreement.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Baumgartner got more than what she bargained for as Costner was keen to settle.

As we previously reported, Costner was claimed to be overjoyed after the judge ruled in his favor on the issue of child support, insiders told RadarOnline.com.