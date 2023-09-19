Kevin Costner and His Ex Christine SETTLE $400 Million Divorce War After Actor's String of Wins in Court
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have officially settled their divorce after she signed the dotted line on a three-page agreement, RadarOnline.com can confirm, marking the end of a contentious court battle.
Over the past four months, the exes had been duking it out over the Yellowstone actor's $400 million fortune and who will pay the legal fees associated with the case.
In a recent turn of events, Baumgartner was informed by the judge that their prenuptial agreement would be enforced. As a result, the handbag designer would have had to repay Costner more than $1 million and fork up the cash for his attorney's fees if she opted to fight the agreement.
Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Baumgartner got more than what she bargained for as Costner was keen to settle.
As we previously reported, Costner was claimed to be overjoyed after the judge ruled in his favor on the issue of child support, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
Both had testified in court following her motion to increase the amount of monthly payments she received from her ex.
She had been awarded a temporary monthly amount of $129k but asked to be bumped up to $175k per month, citing how she wanted their children to be able to live a comparable lifestyle while in her care.
The TV star testified that he could not afford $175k per month, explaining that she was basing that figure on his income when he was being paid millions for Yellowstone.
Costner told the court he also invested $20 million into his upcoming western film Horizon and had money tied up in real estate or investments before a judge sided with the actor by reducing the child support amount to $63k per month.
Tipsters said he was privately "jumping for joy" over his recent court victory. "While Kevin's saying the right things in public, he's doing cartwheels behind closed doors!"
Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, seeking joint custody, which Costner also asked for.
Despite the lingering tension between the two, "Kevin doesn't hate Christine, but he does want a clean break," other sources said. "Of course, there are resentments and animosity, but that comes with the territory, and he's trying not to make it personal."
"They are only speaking through intermediaries. Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore."