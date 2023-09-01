Court Shocker: Kevin Costner Reveals He Plans to Sue Over 'Yellowstone' Pay During Testimony in $400 Million Divorce Battle

Kevin Costner said he plans to sue over Yellowstone. The actor made the bombshell statement while taking the stand in his divorce war with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The judge heard from Baumgartner on Thursday — and on Friday, it was time for Costner to testify in the Santa Barbara courtroom. The exes are battling over his $400 million fortune and their prenup, which his estranged wife claimed she felt "pressured" to sign only weeks before their 2004 wedding.