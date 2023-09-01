Your tip
Court Shocker: Kevin Costner Reveals He Plans to Sue Over 'Yellowstone' Pay During Testimony in $400 Million Divorce Battle

Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner took the stand in his divorce battle on Friday.

By:

Sep. 1 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kevin Costner said he plans to sue over Yellowstone. The actor made the bombshell statement while taking the stand in his divorce war with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The judge heard from Baumgartner on Thursday — and on Friday, it was time for Costner to testify in the Santa Barbara courtroom. The exes are battling over his $400 million fortune and their prenup, which his estranged wife claimed she felt "pressured" to sign only weeks before their 2004 wedding.

Source: MEGA

The two are at odds over his $400 million fortune, with Costner urging his ex's accountant has the numbers wrong.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Yellowstone was a point of contention between the then-married couple before Baumgartner filed for divorce in May. Fans expressed shock when it was revealed the actor would not return to the hit Paramount Network show — but Costner revealed during his testimony that they aren't the only ones annoyed over the situation.

The award-winning actor revealed he had every intention of returning to the series and was so "disappointed in the production" that he'll "probably go to court over it."

Costner's income is at the center of his divorce battle. Baumgartner is demanding an estimated $175,057 monthly for their three kids: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, citing she needed to maintain the life they used to live pre-divorce.

Source: MEGA

Costner said he originally negotiated $12 million to film seasons five, six, and seven of 'Yellowstone.'

His financial records were laid bare in the divorce documents, with his wife claiming he made an eye-popping $2.04 million a month; however, Costner said her accountant's numbers are way off.

The Bodyguard actor revealed he agreed to film seasons five, six, and seven of the Western series, allegedly negotiating $12 million per season, according to Daily Mail.

Yellowstone's season five was split into 5A and 5B, each with eight episodes. During his testimony, he said he had rearranged his schedule to make himself available to shoot the second half of the season and had to push filming of his movie Horizon to make it happen.

He told the court he charged a "$10 million push fee," which was plunged into the film's budget.

Source: MEGA

But when he continued negotiating with Paramount in May, the studio walked away.

According to Costner, he was set to film Yellowstone last fall, but the scripts for 5B weren't completed. He also testified that negotiations for season six continued in February and again in May. He admitted to having "creative differences" with Paramount and said the studio walked away when he demanded $12 million for the season.

That's when he dropped the bombshell. "It's a little disappointing that the No.1 show on television is not producing. I'll probably go to court over it. I'm disappointed in the production," Costner revealed in court via Daily Mail.

Costner also disputed his income from Horizon, claiming he funneled $20 million into the movie and owns a third share in the flick. He revealed he expects a fee of $12 million for parts one and two but deferred the payments to avoid overstretching the budget.

When asked why he didn't collect the whopping $24 million, Costner responded, "I would have liked to have it. I think anyone would but I did what I thought was right."

After he was questioned if he'd collect a profit from the movie once it's released, the actor stated, "Boy, I'd like it to roll."

Source: MEGA

Baumgartner wants $175k per month in child support but Costner only wants to pay $52k.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner challenged his estranged wife's child support demand, accusing Baumgartner of inflating the amount for plastic surgery, trainers, and "unallocated credit card expenses."

Instead of the $175k she's seeking, the Hollywood star wants to pay her $51,950 monthly in child support — snickering that his Yellowstone days are over and arguing the amount is more than enough for Baumgartner.

