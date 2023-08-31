Kevin Costner Shuts Down $175k Child Support Demand, Says 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Gig on 'Yellowstone' is Over in Divorce War

Kevin Costner is pushing back on his estranged wife’s attempt to collect a six-figure child support payment, claiming his money-making Yellowstone days are over, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The stunning revelation was laid bare in recently filed court documents seeking to pay Christine Baumgartner $51,950 a month in child support instead of the wallet-busting $175k she is requesting based on her forensic accountant’s tabulation.

The Dances With Wolves star charged Baumgartner’s accountant has their figures all wrong in the desperate battle over his $400 million fortune.