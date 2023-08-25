Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Extra $50k Per Month in Child Support, Argues Current 6-Figure Sum Doesn't Cut it
Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, is arguing that her famous ex will need to cough up more cash per month for child support because the $129k per-month rate established in a tentative ruling won't suffice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The handbag designer requested for the court to review that figure, asking for roughly $50k more per month to ensure their children are enjoying the same quality of life with both mom and dad, according to newly filed court documents.
Baumgartner's legal team noted the higher amount "will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable" to what the star can provide with his $400 million fortune.
"For this reason, Christine's request should be granted, and the order made retroactive to July 1," the docs stated.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Baumgartner for the first time admitted she felt "pressured" to sign an ironclad prenup shortly before their 2004 wedding "because of circumstances surrounding its execution," according to her lawyer.
The tension between the exes has reached a boiling point as Costner sought to have Baumgartner fined $14k for refusing to answer discovery questions about the premarital agreement and she requested a $8,985 sanction against the Let Him Go star for withholding financial records.
A hearing on the validity of the prenup is set for later this year.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the pre-established custody support figure of $129k was a little over half of what Baumgartner was gunning for, having initially requested $248k to cover the costs of their kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, an amount Costner's team called out for being "inflated."
The Yellowstone actor's ex pointed out their four children reside in a multi-million dollar beach compound with their famous father and also fly private on luxury trips.
She noted the standard required by California family code, referencing their 50/50 custody arrangement, and estimated $175,057/month would be a more appropriate figure as they navigate co-parenting post-split.
Over the past two years, Baumgartner claimed he made roughly $19,248,467 each year, or more than $1.6 million each month. She said he pulled in $11 million for season 4 of the hit western and $10 million for season 5.
Further, Costner is claimed to have a $12 million paycheck on the way for his upcoming Horizon film and can expect another check for the same amount on the sequel which has been greenlit.