Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Extra $50k Per Month in Child Support, Argues Current 6-Figure Sum Doesn't Cut it

Baumgartner's legal team noted the higher amount "will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable" to what the star can provide with his $400 million fortune.

"For this reason, Christine's request should be granted, and the order made retroactive to July 1," the docs stated.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Baumgartner for the first time admitted she felt "pressured" to sign an ironclad prenup shortly before their 2004 wedding "because of circumstances surrounding its execution," according to her lawyer.