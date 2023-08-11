Knives Out: Kevin Costner Wants Divorce Judge To Slap Estranged Wife With Hefty Sanctions For Playing a 'Game of Chicken' With Prenup in $400 Million War

A raging Kevin Costner wants a divorce court judge to slap his estranged wife with a hefty fine for engaging in legal stall tactics and “gamesmanship,” RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The uproar erupted after Christine Baumgartner refused to answer basic discovery questions regarding the premarital agreement required for the upcoming courtroom battle royale over the Yellowstone stud’s $400 million fortune.

The Dances with Wolves actor accused Baumgartner of refusing to explain why she is contesting the prenup, charging the stall tactics have deprived his pit-bull team of lawyers of an opportunity to mount an attack plan for the crucial trial over the validity of the prenup trial in November.