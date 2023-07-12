Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Rips ‘Out of Touch’ Actor Over Children’s Allowances in $400 Million Divorce War
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine tore the actor to shreds in a bombshell declaration filed before she was awarded $130k per month in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this week, the judge presiding over the couple’s bitter divorce rejected Kevin’s proposal to pay Christine $51k per month for their 3 children. Christine had demanded $248k per month.
Ahead of the hearing, Christine submitted a declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, where she didn’t hold back her disdain for Kevin.
She scoffed at Kevin’s claim he’s no longer pulling in big bucks since leaving Yellowstone. Christine said, “Kevin’s value as an actor has never been higher, especially after the success” of the Paramount+ western.
Christine said, “Kevin could have continued with the show, but he chose not to in order to pursue” the film project, Horizon. She said “Kevin is a very money-focused person. He invested in the Horizon projects for a number of reasons.”
Christine said Kevin invested $20 million into the project because he “could afford to invest” that amount and still support his family. The second reason being “he would make a very attractive return on the project.”
“He would not have invested in the project otherwise, and he essentially re-invested his compensation as an actor into this new endeavor that will certainly increase his earnings exponentially. It is simply not credible for Kevin to claim he can only afford to pay $51,000/mon. in child support.
Later, she said Kevin’s claim their children do not have allowances was not true.
“Kevin’s claim that the children do not need cash and do not get allowances shows how out of touch he is with their daily lives. The children DO have their own funds I regularly give them cash or Apple Cash to ensure they have sufficient funds to cover their various personal expenditures and incidentals,” she wrote.
Christine even accused Kevin of making it difficult for her to obtain financial documents in the divorce. “I do not have access to the credit card statements for the cards I use, or Kevin uses, or any of statements for the household bank accounts … Kevin knows that he and his team denied me access to the very documents his experts relied on, and yet he attacks my reliance on the limited information he was willing to share.”
The bitter divorce rages on. As we first reported, the judge ordered Christine to vacate Kevin’s $145 million compound by the end of the month. The actor said Christine violated their prenuptial agreement by refusing to move out 30 days after she filed for divorce.
As a result, he recently asked the court to award him $100k in legal fees from his ex.