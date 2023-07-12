Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Rips ‘Out of Touch’ Actor Over Children’s Allowances in $400 Million Divorce War

“Kevin’s claim that the children do not need cash and do not get allowances shows how out of touch he is with their daily lives. The children DO have their own funds I regularly give them cash or Apple Cash to ensure they have sufficient funds to cover their various personal expenditures and incidentals,” she wrote.

Christine even accused Kevin of making it difficult for her to obtain financial documents in the divorce. “I do not have access to the credit card statements for the cards I use, or Kevin uses, or any of statements for the household bank accounts … Kevin knows that he and his team denied me access to the very documents his experts relied on, and yet he attacks my reliance on the limited information he was willing to share.”