Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Slams $51k Monthly Child Support Proposal, Claims Amount's Not Enough

Kevin Costner 's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner , scoffed at her ex's $51,940 monthly child support proposal — and is sticking to her $278k demand , claiming their children have grown accustomed to a lifestyle that requires more money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Christine fired back at Costner's child support offer in new legal documents and alleged his proposal was "completely inappropriate" given how much she spends every 30 days.

According to the Yellowstone actor's ex, Costner spends a whopping $240k per month when he's with the kids, pointing out that's an enormous difference from what he's offering her.