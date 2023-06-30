Get Out!: Kevin Costner Rejects Estranged Wife's Proposal to Vacate His $145 Million Compound by August
Kevin Costner wants his estranged wife to vacate his $145 million spread NOW because he desperately needs his home/office space to finish up his big-budget Hollywood western — and he can’t stand being around her anymore, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The No Way Out actor made the demand in a steadfast 11-page declaration just days after Christine Costner agreed to leave the massive compound near Santa Barbara, California in August as long as he ponies up a yet-to-be-determined support payment.
“This forced change in my plans is materially interfering with my work commitments,” he said referring to his four-part blockbuster film Horizon: An American Saga that he’s trying to edit and prep for the Venice Film Festival in late August.
“There are timelines that I need to adhere to,” said the Oscar winner who is directing and starring in the epic.
“The director’s first cut is typically required within 10 to 12 weeks from completion of photography. I am hoping to have Horizon I (also in post-production) ready to show at film festivals later this year, with a theatrical release by year-end. I need to be present for this post-production work.”
The Dances with Wolves star also shot down a co-habitation proposal that would give Christine time to find a suitable home in or near the swanky town of Carpinteria where their three children, ages 16, 14, and 13, lived all their lives.
But the angry Yellowstone hunk bolted to his massive $80 million ranch in Aspen where he plans to stay for the July 4 holiday weekend.
“Because I am not now comfortable sharing a residence with Christine, I very reluctantly changed my travel plans and delayed returning home,” he said.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Christine, 49, is willing to move out of the marital home 50 days after a Santa Barbara County judge establishes a payment plan that can financially help her re-locate to a new residence.
“Kevin wants me to rent a place without financial plan in place,” said Christine in her own declaration claiming she has “ZERO” income. “However, we have our three children to think about. It is contrary to their best interests to commit to rental that may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations."
Costner also waylaid into his wife of 18-years for thumbing her nose at their iron clad pre-marital agreement (PMA) that required her – and the children who spend most of their time with mom -- to vacate his beachfront home 30 days after she filed for divorce in May.
As part of the PMA, Costner deposited $1 million into her account to help her re-locate but Christine is refusing to touch the pay-out since she plans to challenge the validity of the prenup.
Christine is also refusing to budge from Costner’s prized compound until the Tin Cup actor agrees to provide $248k a month in support instead of the paltry $38k prescribed in the PMA.
“Christine’s assertion that our three teenage children ‘need’ $248,000 (or $322,264) a month to live is astonishing to me,” wrote Costner who is worth an estimated $400 million. “Nor can I afford to pay those amounts and pay my living and business expenses without liquidating assets.”
Costner even resorted to mudslinging accusing his ex of spending nearly $200k for extensive plastic surgery procedures and going on lavish shopping sprees, the documents show.
For now, the Hidden Figures star is hell bent on evicting Christine so that he could occupy his 10-acre beachfront compound comprised of the main house, a guest house for his editing crew and another home that serves as his editing studio.
“My home is also my office,” he lamented. “I am producing and starring in what I hope will be a four-movie project (“Horizon”). Filming on Horizon I is done and filming of “Horizon” II was just completed this month. The post-production editing process for Horizon II started on June 26, when I had planned to be home.”
“Editors and other employees will be working out of and on occasion staying overnight in one of the two smaller homes located adjacent to my primary residence in Carpinteria, where I will have my office.”