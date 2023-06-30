Get Out!: Kevin Costner Rejects Estranged Wife's Proposal to Vacate His $145 Million Compound by August

Kevin Costner wants his estranged wife to vacate his $145 million spread NOW because he desperately needs his home/office space to finish up his big-budget Hollywood western — and he can’t stand being around her anymore, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The No Way Out actor made the demand in a steadfast 11-page declaration just days after Christine Costner agreed to leave the massive compound near Santa Barbara, California in August as long as he ponies up a yet-to-be-determined support payment.

“This forced change in my plans is materially interfering with my work commitments,” he said referring to his four-part blockbuster film Horizon: An American Saga that he’s trying to edit and prep for the Venice Film Festival in late August.