'Out of Touch With Reality:' Kevin Costner's Wife Accuses Actor of Being Brutally 'Aggressive' in Divorce War

Kevin Costner’s wife is accusing the beloved movie star of acting ‘aggressive’ and being “out of touch with reality’ when she told the shell-shocked hunk their marriage was DOA, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Shocking court documents reveal the infuriated Yellowstone hunk immediately got defensive and made a beeline to his lawyers — including the much-feared legal eagle Laura Wasser – immediately after Christine Costner told him on April 11, 2023, she wanted a divorce.

“Kevin quickly engaged his lawyers,” Christine complained in a seven-page declaration exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.