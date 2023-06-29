Your tip
'Out of Touch With Reality:' Kevin Costner's Wife Accuses Actor of Being Brutally 'Aggressive' in Divorce War

Kevin Costner’s wife is accusing the beloved movie star of acting ‘aggressive’ and being “out of touch with reality’ when she told the shell-shocked hunk their marriage was DOA, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Shocking court documents reveal the infuriated Yellowstone hunk immediately got defensive and made a beeline to his lawyers — including the much-feared legal eagle Laura Wasser – immediately after Christine Costner told him on April 11, 2023, she wanted a divorce.

“Kevin quickly engaged his lawyers,” Christine complained in a seven-page declaration exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

What’s more, after she slapped her husband of 18-years with divorce papers on May 1, the heartless Dances With Wolves star demanded the stay-at-home mom – and essentially their children ages 16, 14 and 13— to “vacate the premises” by June 2nd.

“This demand itself was very aggressive move to make towards me, the mother and primary caretaker of our three children, especially since have no income and almost no assets in my own right,” said Christine revealing the emotional domestic turmoil for the first time.

Christine also hints that the unhinged Hidden Figures star was apparently blinded by rage because he neglected to think about the psychological impact the abrupt 30-day move-out clause prescribed in their 2004 premarital agreement (PMA) would have on the children.

“This behavior is unfortunately consistent with Kevin’s attitude about this divorce, which has quickly taken litigious turn, despite my efforts to keep this process as amicable as possible,” Christine charged. “The children’s welfare is and has always been my highest priority.”

“Kevin claims that the ‘children will not be disrupted by my imminent move’ is out of touch with reality,” she added. “Kevin is ignoring the impact that moving out without a financial plan in place would have on the children and is focused only on the move out provision in the PMA.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the high-profile divorce turned ugly when Christine refused to leave Costner’s $145 million compound near Santa Barbara, California — demanding $248k in monthly support instead of the paltry $38k a month prescribed in the PMA.

Christine argued she cannot afford to maintain the movie star lifestyle the children are accustomed to or even pay the high-priced rent in the swanky beachfront enclave of Carpinteria where the kids have lived all their lives.

Christine, 49, promised to move-out Costner’s beloved compound 50 days after a Santa Barbara County judge establishes a court-ordered child support payment plan sufficient to help her find a suitable home for the children who spend most of the time with their mom. She said she'll be out by the end of August but Costner wants her out now.

Despite accusations she is blatantly violating the PMA, Christine is refusing to budge until she has enough money to find a suitable home for the children.

“My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that can establish stable home for them, rather than making temporary and inconsistent housing arrangements,” the mama bear said.

